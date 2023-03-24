Student research on horseshoe crabs wins high praise at international conference – News

Horseshoe crabs are extremely important to the biomedical industry because their unique copper-based blue blood contains a substance called Limulus Amebocyte Lysate, or LAL. The compound coagulates in the presence of small amounts of bacterial toxins and is used to test the sterility of medical devices and virtually all injectable drugs. like Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission points out, anyone who has had an injection, vaccination or surgery has benefited from horseshoe crabs.

In 2003, scientists developed a synthetic alternative to LAL. But it has not yet received approval for use in the United States. So horseshoe crabs remain vital. Animals are caught, a percentage of blood is taken and returned to water. Many survive, but the mortality rate remains estimated.

It was against this backdrop that Frick and her lab students made their presentations. It was very nervous at first, but Dr. Frick had reminded us early on that we were experts in the field and had something valuable to present, says Dylan, who collaborated with Marina to create the catchy title for the presentations. And then it just flowed. I have never felt so supported by so many people. When we were done, they told us that they got value from what we had to say and it mattered to them.

Dylan adds that she hopes to continue doing research in graduate school and help make research findings more accessible and meaningful to the general public. Yes, their blood is very important, but it is even more critical that they are given proper care throughout the bloodletting process in order to ensure the sustainability of the practice and the species itself.

The goal, Marina explains, was always to raise awareness of the American horseshoe crab and help change the narrative surrounding the uncharismatic species. Public outreach plays a crucial role in this and this is where my passion lies in this project. Presenting at a well-attended conference was daunting at first, but served as a unique platform to share our research with professionals who have been in the field of managed care and training for years.

Seeing a spark in people’s eyes as they approached us throughout the week reassured us of the importance of this project and the bright future for this field. We could not be more grateful to IMATA and ABMA for the opportunity.