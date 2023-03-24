



The leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security is growing its team across new centers in New York City, Philadelphia, Toronto, Mexico City AND Tokyo SAN MATEO, California., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Verkada, a leader in enterprise building security and management, today announced the opening of new offices in New York City, Philadelphia, Toronto, Mexico City AND Tokyo. Verkada’s new offices will serve as a sales center, helping Verkada advance its vision to build the operating system for the physical world. “Over the past 12 months, we’ve grown tremendously: we’ve expanded our team by 60% and continued to expand our product offerings. Today, we empower more than 15,000 customers to protect their people and property,” said Filip Kaliszan. CEO of Verkada. “We are transforming the reliability, user experience and design of the connected building of the future. Staffed by world-class talent, these newly opened centers are essential to Verkada’s continued growth and innovation as we scale globally.” Verkada ice currently recruiting for more than 300 roles as it staffs its new offices and continues its broader recruitment efforts. Recently, the company unveiled a new engineering center in Krakow, Poland and today has 14 offices in the US and around the world. Verkada also doubled its rating in 3.2 billion dollars IN September 2022 with its closure 205 million dollars Series D Financing . The company was recently named to the Inc The best in the business AND The best places to work the lists. In addition, Verkada was honored as a The main start of LinkedIn for four years in a row, and received Best Workplaces awards from the San Francisco Business Times, Built In, and Silicon Valley Business Journal, among other accolades. For more information on Verkada’s products and the impact they are delivering to customers today, see here . About Verkada

Verkada is leading the cloud-managed enterprise building security industry, enabling over 15,700 organizations in over 70 countries to protect their people and property in a way that respects the privacy of individuals. Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada offers seven product lines of video security cameras, door-based access control, environmental sensors, alarms, guest management, mailroom management, and mobile phones that provide unparalleled visibility through a platform of only cloud-based software. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com. SOURCE Verkada

