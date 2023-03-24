Businesses were asked to join in the coronation celebrations





Events March 24, 2023 Businesses across West Northamptonshire are being encouraged to play a key role in supporting local celebrations to mark the coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort. Plans are underway to host a jam-packed weekend of celebrations in West Northamptonshire from 6 to 8 May, including a Community Festival street party with big screens in Northampton town center on Saturday between 10am -4:00 p.m., a grand coronation lunch and party at Delapr Abbey. on Sunday 12pm – 10.30pm and local volunteering opportunities for Big Help Out on Bank Holiday Monday. The free events, which will feature live music, activities and performances and the chance to watch the national coronation celebrations live on the big screens, promise to be the place for families to enjoy the celebrations and local businesses and organizations are encouraged to get involved through a range of fantastic sponsorship opportunities and stall holders. West Northamptonshire Council and Northampton City Council have put together a range of packages to help businesses wishing to promote their product or brand, network with potential customers or secure high quality product placement opportunities at events. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit our Coronation page. Together with partners we have created an exciting program of events for the Coronation weekend which provides an amazing opportunity for residents across the North West to come together and mark the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queens Consort and were delighted to invite our local businesses to work in partnership with us to celebrate this high profile event. We are committed to working with our business community and creating opportunities to showcase as much as possible the outstanding employers we have in West Northamptonshire. Following the success of last year’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, where 5,000 tickets were sold in the first two days, we are confident that our fantastic community will come together once again to celebrate another historic occasion. Cllr Adam Brown, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure This weekend is a wonderful opportunity for us to witness the Coronation Service and together with our partner organizations, join in the celebration of our diverse and multicultural communities. The weekend’s events are all about families and communities, and The Big Lunch on Sunday has The Big Help Out on Monday to highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities. We hope you will be able to join us. Cllr Jane Birch, Leader of Northampton Borough Council and Chair of the Community Services Committee Local businesses and organizations that would like more information, or to discuss a tailored sponsorship package, are encouraged to email [email protected] Further information on the arrangements will be confirmed in the coming weeks and shared on our Coronation page. Want the latest Council news delivered straight to your inbox?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/news/businesses-urged-join-coronation-celebrations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related