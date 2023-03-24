A closure order has been issued for the Watford address www.watford.gov.uk





Police in Watford have secured a full lockdown order at an address in the town following numerous calls about criminal activity and anti-social behavior at the property.

The order was granted by St Albans Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday March 21 and bans anyone from entering the address in Hemming Way for the next three months. Anyone who does so will be arrested and may face fines, jail time, or both. Police began investigating the address after receiving numerous calls about anti-social behavior and drug abuse. Officers from the Safer Neighborhoods Team (SNT), supported by Watford’s Community Safety Unit, Watford Borough Council and Watford Community Housing worked together to collect evidence of unacceptable behavior by tenants that had a detrimental effect on neighbors. SNT Sergeant Phil Smith said: “Crime and anti-social behavior have a devastating effect on local communities and no one should have to live in fear of their neighbours. We hope this result will provide some relief from the ongoing problems the neighbors are suffering and improve their quality of life. “This closure order will hopefully send a message that this type of behavior will not be tolerated and we will seek to take action against those who cause misery to others. Everyone deserves to feel safe and happy in their own home and no one should be subjected to persistent anti-social behaviour, such as chronic use of cannabis and other drugs, loud music, people visiting at all hours of the day. day or night, verbal abuse. , or intimidation. If you engage in this type of activity, then you can expect your home to be our next target. “Anyone with information about anti-social behavior or criminal activity in their neighborhood is urged to report the details to us so we can take action to make your community safer. Your calls make a real difference.” Justine Hoy, Associate Director of Housing and Wellbeing at Watford Borough Council said: “The council works closely with partners to reduce and prevent anti-social behavior in the town, which we simply do not tolerate. The closure order will bring relief to the community which has suffered from anti-social behavior for a long period of time. “The residents of the area were significantly affected by this property and despite attempts to engage, there was no other choice but to go through the enforcement process with the police. Working closely with Hertfordshire Police, this disruptive behavior has been brought to an end. We will continue to work with our partners to identify any other facilities that are or may cause disturbance or disorder in the area.” You can report information online at herts.police.uk/reportspeak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, you can remain 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org. You can use our anonymous community voice platform ‘echo’ to let us know what you think we should prioritize in your area. Your feedback will help shape our local policing priorities, initiatives and campaigns. Visit bit.ly/herts-echo and tell us your thoughts. To receive police messages on a range of topics including theft, fraud and missing persons in your local area, sign up to owl.co.uk/herts or download the OWL crime alarms app from your app store.

