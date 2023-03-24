International
Canberra GP laments closure of wonderful comprehensive clinic
tidings
Dr Clara Tuck Meng Soo, known for her commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community, said the decline in Medicare has forced the clinic to close its doors.
A GP at the heart of a Canberra general practice known for its work with the city’s most marginalized people has said declining government support is forcing the clinic to close.
This week, patients at the Hobart Place General Practice founded by Dr Clara Tuck Meng Soo were informed of its closing at the end of April.
One message said some of the clinic’s doctors plan to retire this year, which, along with the departure of the GP-in-training, would make the practice ‘financially unviable’.
The clinic, where Dr. Tuck Meng Soo is the current GP director, is known for serving food to the underprivileged and is highly regarded among the city’s gender community.
Dr Tuck Meng Soo returned her Order of Australia medal in 2021 to protest an Australia Day award given to Margaret Court, who has caused controversy with her views opposing homosexuality and transgender people.
“The decision to close the practice, although precipitated by immediate events, has actually been many years in the making,” said Dr Tuck Meng Soo. GP news.
“We found that we weren’t getting the support from governments to deliver the non-judgmental and comprehensive healthcare that we really wanted to deliver to all our patients, including people from many disadvantaged communities, so we’ve cut access to billing great.in our services for several years.
“This final decision is the culmination of this process.”
Holly Hazlewood is a transgender woman who has been a patient at the practice, which she described as a ‘safe haven’ for the city’s trans and gender community.
“It’s a perennial question that queer and gender diverse people ask: ‘Which GP clinic can I go to to find out?'” she said.
“Hobart Place was a very respected and safe option for many of Canberra’s trans and gender diverse community.
“I can imagine that some people trying to find another clinic may feel like trying to find a needle in a haystack.
“People say just go somewhere else, but it’s not that simple.”
In the message to patients, practice staff said seven of the clinic’s GPs would transfer to a sister practice in East Canberra.
They said government policy and the complex health care undertaken at the Hobart Place clinic has made it difficult to operate.
“Many of you will have read media reports in the past two years about how the erosion in the value of the Medicare rebate has put pressure on general practice,” the closing notice said.
“This has certainly been true for Interchange General Practice and its successor, Hobart Place General Practice, where we have found it increasingly difficult to implement the blended billing model in general practice.
“The government’s GP placement policy has also meant that very few of the GP registrars who trained with us ended up staying with us.
“Interchange General Practice’s focus on disadvantaged populations has also meant that many GPs feel that working at Hobart Place General Practice will also mean working with many complex and challenging patients and have therefore avoided applying to work with we.”
RACGP president Dr Nicole Higgins said Hobart Place provided a ‘wonderful comprehensive service’ and its closure should act as a ‘wake-up call’ to politicians.
“It is a shame that Hobart Place General Practice has found, like many other practices across Australia, that Medicare rebates do not come close to the cost of providing care, making it difficult to keep the lights on,” she said.
“If our elected officials can allow this to happen in their own backyard in Canberra, what will happen to the rest of the county?”
Dr Tuck Meng Soo agrees that general practice has been left to carry the burden of providing care to vulnerable and disadvantaged communities for too long – and that governments need to do more.
She said patients should consider encouraging governments to improve access to quality general practice.
“We can’t continue to do that in the face of the continuing decline in the value of Medicare rebates,” she said.
“I regret that some patients will find it difficult to access the care they need.
“Unfortunately, Hobart Place General Practice has not been able to continue to shoulder the burden of providing their care.”
Sign in below to join the conversation.
Medicare health care for transgender people
newsGP weekly poll
Do you think your patients would benefit from doubling the delivery time to 60 days?
|
Sources
2/ https://www1.racgp.org.au/newsgp/professional/canberra-gp-laments-closure-of-wonderful-inclusive
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Men’s fencing trio named All-America at NCAA Championships
- Reagan hits first career homer as softball drops doubleheader at Dartmouth
- Jason Sudeikis on his impression of Biden
- No. 18 USC Lacrosse climbs to the top of Pac-12 mountain after beating Colorado
- French pension protests: King Charles’ state visit delayed amid unrest
- Cincinnati defeated Memphis 4-3
- Experts call for action on commercial determinants of health and health equity
- BLACKPINK reveal first supporting acts for BST Hyde Park | Entertainment
- Suspected Iran drone strike in Syria kills US worker; US Strikes BackExBulletin
- Show shirts [AEP] free download
- Michael Carroll will present “An Evening of Classical Piano”
- Women’s tennis extends winning streak to 11; Beats Buffalo 6-1