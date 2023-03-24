Canberra GP laments closure of wonderful comprehensive clinic

tidings

Dr Clara Tuck Meng Soo, known for her commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community, said the decline in Medicare has forced the clinic to close its doors.

Canberra GP Dr Clara Tuck Meng Soo is the founder of Hobart Place General Practice



A GP at the heart of a Canberra general practice known for its work with the city’s most marginalized people has said declining government support is forcing the clinic to close.

This week, patients at the Hobart Place General Practice founded by Dr Clara Tuck Meng Soo were informed of its closing at the end of April.

One message said some of the clinic’s doctors plan to retire this year, which, along with the departure of the GP-in-training, would make the practice ‘financially unviable’.

The clinic, where Dr. Tuck Meng Soo is the current GP director, is known for serving food to the underprivileged and is highly regarded among the city’s gender community.

Dr Tuck Meng Soo returned her Order of Australia medal in 2021 to protest an Australia Day award given to Margaret Court, who has caused controversy with her views opposing homosexuality and transgender people.

“The decision to close the practice, although precipitated by immediate events, has actually been many years in the making,” said Dr Tuck Meng Soo. GP news.

“We found that we weren’t getting the support from governments to deliver the non-judgmental and comprehensive healthcare that we really wanted to deliver to all our patients, including people from many disadvantaged communities, so we’ve cut access to billing great.in our services for several years.

“This final decision is the culmination of this process.”

Holly Hazlewood is a transgender woman who has been a patient at the practice, which she described as a ‘safe haven’ for the city’s trans and gender community.

“It’s a perennial question that queer and gender diverse people ask: ‘Which GP clinic can I go to to find out?'” she said.

“Hobart Place was a very respected and safe option for many of Canberra’s trans and gender diverse community.

“I can imagine that some people trying to find another clinic may feel like trying to find a needle in a haystack.

“People say just go somewhere else, but it’s not that simple.”

In the message to patients, practice staff said seven of the clinic’s GPs would transfer to a sister practice in East Canberra.

They said government policy and the complex health care undertaken at the Hobart Place clinic has made it difficult to operate.

“Many of you will have read media reports in the past two years about how the erosion in the value of the Medicare rebate has put pressure on general practice,” the closing notice said.

“This has certainly been true for Interchange General Practice and its successor, Hobart Place General Practice, where we have found it increasingly difficult to implement the blended billing model in general practice.

“The government’s GP placement policy has also meant that very few of the GP registrars who trained with us ended up staying with us.

“Interchange General Practice’s focus on disadvantaged populations has also meant that many GPs feel that working at Hobart Place General Practice will also mean working with many complex and challenging patients and have therefore avoided applying to work with we.”

RACGP president Dr Nicole Higgins said Hobart Place provided a ‘wonderful comprehensive service’ and its closure should act as a ‘wake-up call’ to politicians.

“It is a shame that Hobart Place General Practice has found, like many other practices across Australia, that Medicare rebates do not come close to the cost of providing care, making it difficult to keep the lights on,” she said.

“If our elected officials can allow this to happen in their own backyard in Canberra, what will happen to the rest of the county?”

Dr Tuck Meng Soo agrees that general practice has been left to carry the burden of providing care to vulnerable and disadvantaged communities for too long – and that governments need to do more.

She said patients should consider encouraging governments to improve access to quality general practice.

“We can’t continue to do that in the face of the continuing decline in the value of Medicare rebates,” she said.

“I regret that some patients will find it difficult to access the care they need.

“Unfortunately, Hobart Place General Practice has not been able to continue to shoulder the burden of providing their care.”

