Darby Street outdoor dining at table to stay

Expanded outdoor dining options could be here to stay on Newcastle’s popular food street after a successful six-month trial by the City of Newcastle.

Councilors will vote next week to keep the popular raised outdoor dining deck installed along a section of Darby Street under the NSW Government’s Roads as Shared Spaces initiative.

Key features of the test recommended to be held include the raised outdoor dining deck, a pedestrian crossing adjacent to the headset court and the reduction of the speed limit to 30 km/h.

Extensive consultation with businesses, residents and the community was undertaken before and during the trial, which was designed to encourage increased visitation and trade along Darby Street following the impacts of COVID-19, while also improving pedestrian and cyclist safety.

Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said feedback from businesses and the community showed strong support for the improvements.

“In the first three months of the trial, we saw a 67% increase in visits, a 13% increase in cyclists using Darby Street, and the average speed of vehicles north of Council Street reduced from 42km/h to 30km/h,” Cr Nelmes said. said.

“Overall, the majority of people (69%) who commented on our online survey support maintaining the test infrastructure.

“This trial gave us a unique opportunity to try new things and test ideas for community spaces and we can take these learnings to other shopping areas across Newcastle LGA.”

Deputy Mayor Declan Clausen said he had worked closely with a small number of businesses and residents who raised concerns about the loss of parking and noise impacts from the traffic calming infrastructure.

“During the trial we had some feedback that the noise was being created by speed increases at the southern entrance to the 30km/h zone, while others gave feedback about the safety of cyclists at the northern entrance,” Cr Clausen said.

“If the infrastructure is to be retained, these items will be addressed in a revised design for the traffic calming infrastructure, which will be placed on public exhibition in April for community review and comment.

“We also heard that the community supported the continuation of free, two-hour timed parking in Queen Street car park, which was introduced to offset the loss of on-street parking.”

Council will consider the future of the testing infrastructure at next week’s Council meeting.

The trial was made possible by a $500,000 grant from the NSW Government through Program Streets as common spaces (Round 2) and funding from the City of Newcastle’s Urban Centers Programme.