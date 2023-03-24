Brock University Exceeds Fundraising Goal for United Way – The Brock News





Brock University’s United Way 2022 campaign has surpassed its campaign goal for the year. Together, Brock employees and retirees raised more than $172,000, surpassing the campaign’s $160,000 goal announced in October. Giving returned to pre-pandemic levels this year, nearly matching the $173,008 raised during the 2019 campaign. Brocks donation counts right United Way Niagara’s campaign record $5.27 million was announced yesterday, which will help to improve the lives of more than 175,000 people across the region. Approximately half of the funds raised by the charity come from employee contribution campaigns like Brocks. The Brock University community is #1 in employee giving and the second largest workplace campaign in the region, says Frances Hallworth, CEO of United Way Niagara. Each year, staff, faculty, students, alumni and retirees give their time and support to make one positive change in the lives of individuals throughout the Niagara region. This year, the Brocks United Way Committee teamed up with the Brock University Retirees Association (BURA) to increase retiree involvement in the campaign. In keeping with Brock University’s tradition of excellence and creativity, a new partnership between the Brock United Way Committee and BURA resulted in more retirees choosing to continue their legacy of improving the economic, social, cultural and intellectual life of the community by participating in the Brock University United Way campaign, says Hallworth. As well as efforts to connect with more Brocks retirees, the United Way Committee also revived two annual campaign events that haven’t started since before the pandemic: the Souper Star Luncheon and Trivia Night. We were excited to bring BACK these signature events in person, says Jocelyn Titone (BBA 07), Communications Specialist and Co-Chair of the Brocks United Way Campaign Staff. They play an important role in bringing the Brock community together as we work toward our goal of making life better for everyone in Niagara. More than $172,000 raised by the Brocks 2022 campaign is enough to SUPPORTING about 5,700 people in Niagara. One in three people in Niagara receive support through 143 high-impact local programs every year. So many people in our community rely on programs and initiatives funded by United Way. The Brocks Campaign Committee is grateful for the generosity and support of our colleagues across campus this year, says Colleen Whyte (BRLS, 97), Brocks United Way Campaign Faculty Co-Chair and Associate Professor of Recreation and Leisure Studies. We look forward to seeing how much more we can achieve together next year. In total, the Brock community has raised more than $2.6 million for the United Way since 2003. To learn more about the Brocks United Way campaign, visit United Way Campaign SharePoint site. Questions about the campaign or the committee can be directed to Whyte at cwhyte@brocku.ca or Titone in jtitone@brocku.ca

