



Public library users in communities across BC will benefit from modernized technology, improved programs and services and better access to information through $45 million in provincial funding. “We love our local public libraries. They are a vital part of vibrant communities, providing services we rely on every day,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “From providing regular Internet access, to providing programs for families, newcomers, job seekers and seniors, this funding will go a long way to ensure libraries are helping people stay connected, access information and continue their learning throughout their lives.” All 71 BC libraries and public organizations that help libraries provide their services will receive one-time grants of $45 million in addition to their annual operating funding. This will give libraries flexibility to address local priorities, including longer hours, larger digital collections, and better access to literacy and lifelong learning opportunities. Funds will be distributed to libraries by March 31, 2023. “Thank you for this generous contribution to BC’s public library sector,” said Erin Hemmens, Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) board of trustees chair. “This is an important time for our library system with a new strategic plan on the horizon, rapidly growing demand for our digital resources, and a continued trend toward pre-COVID use of our physical branches and collections. Support from the ministry means VIRL can look at new opportunities to build literacy and learning, continue our journey towards reconciliation and build connections across our service area.” With this new additional funding, the Province aims to improve the library system across the province with programs, resources and technology infrastructure that benefit people and communities across BC. “Investing in libraries is an investment in local communities and we are very pleased that the Province is recognizing and supporting the important work that happens in public libraries every day across BC,” said Rina Hadziev, executive director, British Library Association of Colombia. “With over 60 million visits a year, public libraries make life more affordable, foster lifelong learning and community connections, and provide vulnerable people with a welcoming space to access services. This funding will help stabilize public libraries, ensuring they are able to meet the evolving needs of their local communities over the next several years.” There are 250 library service locations across the province, ensuring that almost everyone in BC will have free access to public libraries. Fast facts: The government provides $14 million in annual funding to support BC’s public libraries.

In the spring of 2022, the Province provided a one-time investment of $8 million to help libraries retroactively cover the costs of the pandemic, meet the growing demand for digital content, improve physical spaces, provide computer and virtual technology training and develop programs for deeper social and community. relationships.

People used digital resources from BC public libraries almost 16 million times in 2021, a 47% increase over 2019 levels. Learn more: To find your public library, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/arts-culture/public-libraries/find-your-public

