We must continue to strengthen implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention: UK statement to the Security Council

I will be speaking on the same lines as most colleagues here today and so in that respect I am sure I will not say anything that you do not expect.

Russia’s efforts to undermine the integrity of the OPCW over the past decade are almost as egregious as its repeated use of chemical weapons.

No one is fooled by today’s charade. Your choice of summaries, your denial of repeated use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regimes, your attacks on the work of the OPCW, your recent refusal to engage in Council meetings on Syria’s chemical weapons, all point to see your cynicism in organizing an event that aims to address the diminishing authority of the OPCW.

The vast majority of the international community understands that it is you who have worked to undermine the OPCW.

Colleagues, the Chemical Weapons Convention and the work of the OPCW is very important for us to allow the Russian Federation to succeed.

In 1988, eight years after diplomatic negotiations on the Convention began, Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi Army carried out a chemical weapons attack on the village of Halabja, which killed between 3,000 and 5,000 people. The horror of the deaths of these thousands of civilians brought added urgency to efforts to secure a commitment from states never, under any circumstances, to develop, produce, acquire, stockpile, transfer or use chemical weapons.

Twenty years after the Convention opened for signature in Paris, the Assad regime released the nerve agent Sarin in the Ghouta neighborhood of Damascus, killing more than 1,400 people, many of them children. Despite the 2013 consensus adoption of resolution 2118, the Syrian regime did not destroy its chemical weapons stockpile, and the Council continues to discuss gaps and inconsistencies in Syria’s initial declaration. We know that the Assad regime continued to use chemical weapons on numerous occasions, including in Douma in 2018.

And it’s worth reminding ourselves that the attack in Douma took place a month after three Russian nationals, Alexander Petrov, Ruslan Boshirov and Sergey Fedotov, were involved in an assassination attempt using a Novichok nerve agent in the UK. A similar Novichok nerve agent was used by the Russian Federal Security Service in an attempt to kill Alexei Navalny.

In response to these repeated chemical weapons attacks, states from around the world – from Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America – have worked together to strengthen the OPCW. After Russia used its veto to block a joint UN-OPCW investigation into who was responsible for the chemical weapons attacks in Syria, States Parties voted to give the OPCW mandates. The OPCW IIT has subsequently found the Syrian regime responsible for 5 CW attacks.

And I would encourage all colleagues, my Brazilian colleague in particular, to read in detail the recent IIT report on the Douma attack. Mr. Aaron Mat made various claims today at this meeting. One of which he dwelt on at length was the issue of foaming at the mouth and whether it can be caused by chlorine. He said quite clearly that the IIT does not address this issue in its report. This is simply not true. He does so directly on page 43 of the report under section six point 106. I encourage you to look online as well, to see the very clear successful efforts that have been made to refute the claim that Mr. Mat continues to do.

So, colleagues, let’s be clear, it is not diminishing the authority of the OPCW as it relates to Russia. Quite the opposite. It is the strengthening of the OPCW’s authority that Russia fears.

There is one point in the concept of this event that we completely agree with. RevCon in May is an important moment. We must use it to continue strengthening the implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention. And with the continued support of the Security Council, we must collectively address the problem of undeclared programs, which has been highlighted by the repeated use of Syrian and Russian chemical weapons in recent years.