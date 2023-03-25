Growing natural capital drives Australian biodiversity markets – Knowledge

In the United Nations Conference on Biodiversity (COP 15) in December 2022, over 190 countries agreed to the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF). Historic in its ambition to commit nations to protect 30% of the earth by 2030 (30×30), the COP15 agreement is also important for business.

Over half of world GDP – or roughly $44 trillion in economic value – is moderately or highly dependent on nature, and the 23 voluntary targets within the GBF include goals to curb risks that Biodiversity loss represents for the global financial system.

Reflecting this, Finance Day at COP 15 was the first time the private sector participated en masse at a UN Biodiversity Conference with 850 companies and investors attending.

When the discussion turned to GBF Goal 15, which requires countries to require companies in their jurisdictions to disclose nature impacts in their corporate reporting, over 330 companies and investors called for making this a mandatory goal and not optional.

Business support for mandatory disclosure of their environmental impact is not only altruistic. Companies want a level playing field for nature-based reporting requirements and need to mitigate the financial and legal risks of further biodiversity loss. It also reflects financial opportunities for first movers.

There is potential for great improvement in a nascent market that already has significant demand for instruments such as biodiversity credits, which are measurable, traceable and tradable units that allow companies to invest in the long-term conservation and restoration of nature .

A new market

Although still small relative to the carbon market, the creation of new voluntary and mandatory biodiversity credit markets is predicted by many conservation finance experts grow rapidly.

Among the internal risk drivers for this, a recent EY report commissioned by the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors estimates that the Australian economy could lose up to $20 billion a year from nature loss by 2050. Introducing emissions regulations on the import of goods and services in overseas markets, such as the European Union’s Carbon Cap Regulation Mechanism (CBAM), can also be a strong driver for companies in the future.

However, the real game changer will be that New Taskforce on Nature-Related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) framewhich will be published in September 2023. It will provide a way for companies, financial institutions, asset managers and owners to assess and disclose their impact on the natural world, as they have done with climate change under the Climate Task Force- Disclosure of related financial information (TCFD).

The TNFD aims to level the playing field for companies to measure and mitigate their environmental impact by providing clear guidance that includes guidance on recommended disclosures, establishing an assessment framework and consistent language. The TNFD is not the only biodiversity detection framework, and others such as science-based targets for nature will also have an important role.

Once such corporations are able to assess their impacts and dependencies on nature, the intention is that they will then need to take steps to avoid or reduce where practical, or to restore and regenerate, which is where emerging biodiversity markets can help.

For those who take early, powerful steps to restore, regenerate and protect nature, the opportunities can be significant. of United NationsOECD and World Economic Forum everyone recognizes that governments and philanthropic investment cannot solve the biodiversity crisis alone. Significant involvement of the private sector will be needed if the world is to meet it Annual global funding shortfall of US$598 billion to US$824 billion in the estimated funds needed to curb nature-related risks over the next decade.

This combination of risk and opportunity has led some experts to predict that the global market for biodiversity credits may eventually rival that for carbon credits. Only in Australia, PwC ratings that a biodiversity market could be worth $137 billion in financial flows by 2050.

A market of this size will enable companies to mitigate nature-related risk and reduce transaction costs from investing in positive biodiversity outcomes. The Australian Federal Government has been a global leader in proposing a nature repair market to sit alongside the carbon credit market, where a biodiversity certificate can be generated and traded. However, there have been concerns about liquidity and the growth of secondary markets if only one certificate is generated per project.

While issues of substitutability, additivity and liquidity still need to be resolved, what is clear is that those markets that can demonstrate high integrity for their tradable loans are likely to thrive.

Natural capital markets and biodiversity risk are inherently complex. A tiered approach to biodiversity management helps companies understand when offsets are needed and ensures they are legitimate. Managers must: Identify proactive steps that can immediately reduce a company’s biodiversity footprint If the impact on biodiversity cannot be reduced, determine how it will be measured – either by species and habitat, or by the entire ecosystem Research a biodiversity offset that complies with this requirement and verify it independently Identify the right market for that compensation Ensure that mitigation reporting is managed carefully to avoid the risk of greenwashing Voluntary biodiversity markets are at an early stage of development. Until they mature, companies can buy Australian Carbon Credit Units through the Emissions Reduction Fund and pay a premium for projects with verified biodiversity co-benefits. Having the right team of specialists – from environmental engineers to agronomists and environmental lawyers – is essential. This advice ensures informed investments, fewer green cleaning risks and the potential for significant returns.

Verified co-benefits

The potential impact is broader than just market growth. The co-benefits of biodiversity credits – measurable improvements in social, environmental or economic factors that result directly from an improvement in biodiversity – can be substantial. The value added by the Yarra Yarra Biodiversity Corridor, a biodiversity reforestation project funded through carbon credits, is estimated to be between $82 and $148 in carbon credits alone.

However, there are legitimate concerns that the rapid growth of biodiversity credits could lead to greenwashing, in the same way that the Australian government’s own carbon neutral certification program, Climate Active, has recently come under fire for PNG carbon credit projects. But United Nations Development Programme AND World Economic Forum argue that participants in biodiversity credit markets can learn from some of the mistakes that have plagued carbon credits.

It’s a sentiment echoed by GreenCollar, an Australian company that recently launched NaturePlus biodiversity credits, each of which represents one hectare of biodiversity improvement delivered through projects that aim to improve the condition of ecosystems, habitats and threatened species, such as koalas. These credits will be verified by environmental accountants Accounting for Nature and the first issue – planned for early 2023 – has already attracted global demand.

Nerida Bradley, Head of Impact at GreenCollar, says independent measurement and verification at a global level is key to building confidence that biodiversity credits are delivering reliable measures of impact and co-benefits. This increased awareness of integrity in credit markets is driving buyer demand for new biodiversity credits that represent genuine, verified nature improvement, rather than investments in activities in the hope that improvement will occur.

“You can’t invest in biodiversity and natural capital if you don’t have strong and clear ways to demonstrate that environmental assets have been improved, measured and verified,” she explains.