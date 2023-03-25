Suspected Iran drone strike in Syria kills US worker; US Strikes BackExBulletin

International
US forces in eastern Syria were targeted in a missile attack on Friday morning, in head-to-head attacks between the US and Iranian-backed militia groups, the Pentagon said.
In the attack, “10 missiles targeted coalition forces in the village of Green in northeastern Syria,” US Central Command said in a press release issued Friday.
The attack caused no damage or injuries to US forces or their partners, the command said. But it added that a rocket fell nearly five kilometers from the target, “hitting a civilian house, causing significant damage and causing minor injuries to two women and two children”.
Thursday’s drone attack left 1 dead
The latest incident came just a day after a militia drone strike killed a US contractor, wounded five US service members and injured another contractor in Syria, the Defense Department said.
Intelligence sources say the drone, which struck a US base near Hasakah, was manufactured by Iran. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.
The drone in Thursday’s deadly attack struck a maintenance facility on the base at around 1:38 p.m. local time, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, said at a press conference on Friday.
“He did not fire a weapon, to my knowledge,” he said.
Asked Friday how the drone was able to penetrate the site’s defenses, Ryder declined to go into detail about the defenses. He added, “My understanding is that there was a complete view of the site as far as the radar was concerned.”
The US used F-15 fighter jets to retaliate
In response, US Central Command carried out “precision airstrikes” against groups it says were linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.
“As President Biden has made clear, we will take all measures necessary to protect our people and we will always respond at a time and place of our choosing,” Austin said. “No group will strike our troops with impunity.”
Videos shared on social media showed explosions in Deir el-Zour, a Syrian province near the border with Iraq that contains oil fields.
That area is controlled by Iran-backed militia groups and Syrian forcesaccording to the Associated Press, and has seen recent damage from suspected Israeli airstrikes targeting alleged Iranian supply routes.
In the US strikes, Ryder said two Air Force F-15 fighter jets struck two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps facilities around 2:40 a.m. local time.
“Initial indications are that the facilities were destroyed,” he said, adding that the US is still assessing any possible militant casualties.
The US attacks on Thursday killed 11 people, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a group that monitors violence in the region with a network of local sources. Six were Iranian-backed militants at a warehouse in the city. Two were killed on the outskirts of a nearby town, Al-Mayadeen. Three others were killed in the surrounding desert.
“The number of victims is expected to rise, as the attacks left several militiamen wounded, some in serious condition,” the group wrote online.
Neither Iran nor Syria appeared to immediately acknowledge the attacks.
Speaking at a joint press conference in Ottawa with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Biden said Friday: “Make no mistake, the United States does not, it is emphasized, seek conflict with Iran, but be prepared for us to act with force to protect our people, that’s exactly what happened last night.”
Ryder made similar comments, saying: “We don’t seek conflict with Iran. We don’t seek escalation with Iran. But the attacks we took last night were intended to send a very clear message that we will take the protection of our personnel seriously. and that we will respond quickly and decisively if they are threatened.”
Renewed violence threatens de-escalation efforts
The attack and retaliation pose threats to recent negotiations aimed at reducing tensions across the Middle East. Earlier this month, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore diplomatic ties in a deal brokered by China, raising questions about whether US influence in the region is at risk of dimming.
USA has had ground troops in northeastern Syria since 2015 when he was fighting against the Islamic State.
Syria’s civil war, which erupted in 2011, has morphed into a wider proxy conflict involving US forces backing Kurdish fighters and Iran backing the militants.
Austin said Thursday’s retaliatory airstrikes were not only a response to the latest drone strike, but also to a “recent series of attacks against coalition forces in Syria.”
Delil Souleiman/AFP via Getty Images
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has launched about 78 attacks against US forces in Syria since January 2021, said US Army General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, who heads the Central Command. US House Armed Services Committee on Thursday.
US Central Command, which was formed in 1983 to monitor Iranian expansion, has raised the alarm about Iran’s expanding military power.
The country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a paramilitary group that reports to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, relies on proxy militia groups across the region.
IN written comments for the US House of Representatives committeeKurilla said containing Iran is “perhaps more urgent than at any time in CENTCOM’s history” because the IRGC is able to arm those proxy groups with increasingly sophisticated weapons such as unmanned drones, as well as ballistic and cruise missiles.
Iran has sold advanced drones to other countries, including Russia, for use against Ukraine.
“Iran possesses the largest and most diverse arsenal of missiles in the Middle East,” Kurilla said. “Even more worryingly, Iran has advanced its nuclear program so that Tehran can now produce enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon in less than 14 days.”
Talks to revive the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal, which former President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, continue to stall.
In a statement after Thursday’s airstrikes, Kurilla said the military was “committed to scalable options in the face of any additional Iranian attacks.”
“We will always take all necessary measures to protect our people”, he wrote.
Two of the service members were treated at the scene, the Pentagon said. Three others were medically evacuated to medical facilities in Iraq.
NPR’s Peter Kenyon AND Andrew Sussman contributing to the report.
