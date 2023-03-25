9.13 million records for the development of the most advanced agricultural technology

Three advanced projects will receive a share of 9.13 million government funding to carry out research and development on proposals to increase agricultural productivity, resilience and climate resilience, it was announced today.

The funding will support projects developing robotic harvesting for horticulture, an autonomous system for changing cow bedding to improve their health, welfare and productivity and a more environmentally friendly approach to potato farming.

All three projects are being supported through the R&D Grand Partnership competition, which is part of the government’s $270 million Agricultural Innovation programme, and a the second round of the competition is currently open for applications.

This is all part of the government’s commitment to spend around 600 million in grants to provide support for farmers to invest in productivity, animal health and welfare, innovation, research and development over three years. It will be financed from the annual agriculture budget of 2.4 billion lek, which is being kept at the current level for the rest of this current Parliament.

Alongside the ongoing extension of Environmental Land Management schemes, the grants will help deliver long-term sustainable food production and support farmers to halt and reverse natural decline as set out in the Environmental Improvement Plan.

Agriculture Minister Mark Spencer said:

It is important that we fund projects like these and those to come in future rounds as we support farmers to provide sustainable food production and protect the environment. Innovation, research and development will help keep the sector at the cutting edge of technology as we look to the future.

Katrina Hayter, Interim Chief Executive Healthy Living & Agriculture, Innovate UK, said:

All these projects have demonstrated not only an innovative solution to a real-life, on-farm problem, but also the value of partnerships and collaboration between experts from different sectors. For the new technology to really succeed, it needs input from farmers themselves on the day-to-day realities of its use. We were really pleased that these partnerships have this idea at their core and we now look forward to working with them as they further develop their solutions and bring the benefits to life.

Successful projects

The Agri-Opencore project, led by APS Produce, has been awarded over 3.8 million to accelerate the deployment of robotic cropping systems for horticulture. With labor shortages affecting the horticulture sector worldwide, there are huge opportunities to reduce costs and labor requirements. The funding will help the project create the world’s first open development platform (software and hardware) for agro-robotic harvesting. The open development platform will enable multiple organizations to contribute, allowing cross-sector collaboration and demonstration of technologies on English farms. It is hoped the project will help speed up the adoption of robotic pickup by two years.

Phil Pearson, of APS Produce, said:

The AGRI-OPENCORE robotics project is an exciting and vital project for the fresh produce industry. It promises to deliver the significant breakthrough required to automate the UK’s fresh produce harvest. As this work brings together the leading technology providers, Dogtooth, Xihelm and Wootzano, with the academic excellence of the University of Lincoln team, we can expect significant progress towards autonomous harvesting.

The AG ARC project, led by Garnett Farm Engineering, has been awarded over 2.5 million to develop an autonomous cow stall bedding unit. Cow comfort is a key factor in reducing the chances of cows suffering from mastitis, a fatal inflammation of their mammary gland, with dry, clean bedding and careful stall management being vital. Currently, this has to be done manually by farmers, but this project will develop a smart robotic bed to monitor and respond to key sensor data to optimize bed distribution. This will help increase cow health and welfare, improve farm productivity and reduce costs through efficient bedding use.

Andrew Garnett, of AG Products, said:

We look forward to collaborating with the University of Liverpool on this exciting project to further improve our cattle bedding solutions for farmers, improving cow welfare and productivity. Our passion for innovation has seen the recent launch of AG Duo; AG ARC will further revolutionize the industry’s approach to cattle bedding..

The Potato-LITE project has been awarded 2,830,000 to explore optimized potato farming systems. Current systems require the soil to be cultivated to create a deep, even seedbed, free of stones and clods, to provide a favorable environment for potato growth. While reduced tillage technologies have enabled regenerative agriculture in cereal systems, this technology has not been developed for the production of potatoes and other root crops. Potato-LITE will transform potato cultivation through the development of new equipment and cultivation systems, delivered through a leading partnership between food manufacturers (PepsiCo and McCain), a machinery manufacturer (Grimme), growers (Strawson Ltd, JRO Griffiths , H Sutton & Son and JM Bubb & Son) and research organizations (Cranfield University, Harper Adams University and CHAP). The project focuses on reducing the depth, intensity and number of operations required, which will improve soil health and reduce the environmental impact of potato production while also reducing costs, making the 824 million-strong potato sector more resilient. and stable.

Shaunagh Slack, Potato-LITE Project Manager, Regen Ag Scientist, Agricultural Sciences, PepsiCo, said: