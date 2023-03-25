Launch of Community Health and Wellbeing Grant to support community projects – Tewkesbury Borough Council





Community groups are being encouraged to develop new or existing projects to improve the health and wellbeing of people across Tewkesbury Borough, with a new Community Health and Wellbeing Grant. Grants of up to £1,000 are available from Tewkesbury Borough Council to support activities that focus on improving physical and mental wellbeing, promoting healthy lifestyles or building strong communities for the future. The grant is open to not-for-profit organizations working with communities in Tewkesbury Borough, including registered charities, town and parish councils and community groups. Projects that facilitate wider participation in community activities, focus on health and well-being, or create or improve community spaces will be given priority. Tewkesbury Borough Council’s Community and Economic Development Manager, Andy Sanders, said: We recognize the importance that community groups play in supporting mental and physical health in their community. We would really encourage groups to apply for this funding to enable them to deliver activities that improve health and wellbeing in their neighbourhood. This new grant could help fund a range of projects including outdoor activities for young people during the summer holidays, a village bench to encourage older residents to go for a walk and help with the cost of rent of the country for a community singing group and we encourage groups to apply. Applications can be made online through the council’s website. Grants must be spent within six months of receiving the award and can cover most of the costs associated with a project. Typically, these include equipment and resources, publicity and marketing, training costs, venue hire or IT-related costs. For more information about eligibility criteria and how to apply, visit tewkesbury.gov.uk/community-health-and-wellbeing-grant or if support is required to complete the form, contact communityfunding@tewkesbury.gov.uk.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tewkesbury.gov.uk/news/launch-of-community-health-and-wellbeing-grant-to-support-community-projects The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related