E-scooter companies poised to launch this spring despite ‘restrictive’ policies





The two e-scooter companies chosen for the fourth year of Ottawa’s pilot program say they plan to be ready to enter in mid-May, although one of the companies said the number of scooters was down last year because of policies. limiting” of the city. On Thursday, the city’s Transportation Committee voted in favor of a fourth and possibly final second year of the pilot program. The program has not been smooth over the first three years. Last year, the launch was pushed back to July as the companies worked to meet the city’s new requirements. Neither Bird Canada nor Neuron set the total number of scooters that were allowed. Trips also fell by more than 400,000 trips compared to a year earlier. Limited parking areas a problem One of the changes implemented last year meant scooters had to be parked in “digital parking cones”, which one company said was behind the dramatic drop in ridership. “Ottawa is unique in having such a limited parking model,” said Aleksandra Petre, a senior director at Bird Canada. “It’s a pretty complex set of requirements that we had to meet in Ottawa last year and we know a lot of them will carry over this year.” Petre said the parking rules became too similar to a bike-sharing program, which meant many people were unable to end their trips in front of their homes. Some of the other requirements implemented last year include making scooters emit a continuous noise and restricting riders from using their sidewalks. Under new rules implemented last year, riders must end their rides and park their scooters in designated areas. (Francis Ferland/CBC) Neither Bird Canada nor Neuron plan to launch a full list of vehicles as soon as mid-May. In a statement to CBC, Neuron said it plans to field 450 e-scooters during the season. “We continue to see Ottawa as a great market for shared e-scooters. While usage was down slightly in 2022, we expect it to rebound and be even stronger this year,” wrote Ankush Karwal, head of marketforNeuron. Bird, meanwhile, said it will ramp up to a full plan in a few weeks. “We would be very excited to be able to deploy our entire fleet, however we are aware of the fact that some of these requirements are very strict and we want to make sure we meet them properly,” said Petre.

