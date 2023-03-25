International
Council invests up to £20m in expanding school provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities
The council will invest around £20m to expand the school’s provision for children in Wandsworth with some of the most challenging disabilities and special educational needs.
The investment will go into building a new larger and better equipped special school on the site of the soon-to-be-vacant Broadwater School site in Tooting.
It will be the new home of Paddock School which will move to Tooting from its existing site in Roehampton. The Paddock, which has been rated outstanding by Ofsted and caters for middle-aged children and those in post-16 education with severe learning difficulties, will be able to take in 64 more pupils, bringing the total of places it can offer older students with special abilities. Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) from 128 to 192.
The Paddock is currently operating at full capacity and despite the growing number of children needing its specialist care and support, it has no vacancies and no space available to expand.
Additional investment will also be undertaken at Tootings Hillbrook School in a £20,000 scheme to provide a specialist nursery unit for seven children with severe learning difficulties.
The need to expand provision for children with SEND is becoming acute with a 44 per cent increase in numbers since 2016. Children with SEND now represent just under 18 per cent of pupils in Wandsworth schools equivalent to almost a in five of those attending local schools.
The lack of local state school provision for SEND pupils means the council spends £12m a year funding places in the independent sector and local school leaders have long argued that this money would be better invested in improving and expanding provision of local state schools.
In contrast, the number of non-SEND pupils attending reception classes in the borough’s early years has fallen by more than 14 per cent since 2016, part of a London-wide trend, while the overall number of primary pupils it has decreased more than seven percent during the same period. In numerical terms, the number of children attending Wandsworth primary schools has fallen from 20,674 in 2016 to the current level of 19,149. Broadwater occupies a large area with space for up to four forms of entry, but has seen a steady decline in pupil numbers and currently only accepts one form of entry.
Funding for these improvements and extensions to SEND places comes from a £20 million Department for Education grant, which is available to councils to create new places and/or improve provision in existing schools for pupils with ITEM.
Cabinet member for schools Kate Stock has highlighted growing pressure to provide extra places for some of the borough’s most vulnerable young people.
She said: There is an absolute and urgent need to provide more SEND places in Wandsworth. The number of children with additional needs is increasing rapidly and it is our duty and indeed our ambition to ensure that we are able to provide the best possible standard of care and education for these children, whilst most importantly providing these additional school places close to the family and community support networks that are so essential to the care and well-being of these young people.
Having consulted very closely with parents at both schools, and the wider local community, and having received a positive response to these plans, we feel it makes sense to reopen Paddock School on the Broadwater site as it has the capacity to allow for an expansion considerable SEND places and space to provide a truly supportive and helpful environment which will better meet the complex and varied needs of its children.
Our decision also takes into account the fact that there are many other really excellent and welcoming schools nearby which can offer places to Broadwater pupils.
Parents at both schools can rest assured that we will provide them with all the support they need to ensure all transfers are made as smoothly and sensitively as possible.
