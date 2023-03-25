



Mr. President, France regrets the organization of this disinformation session, which undermines the credibility of the Security Council. This Council is not intended to be used as a platform for propaganda. Unfortunately, it is not the first time that Russia is spreading false information to hide its responsibility and that of its allies. It is Russia that for years covered the Syrian regime while using chemical weapons against its own people. It is Russia that used chemical weapons on European soil, refuses to shed light on the poisoning of Mr. Navalny, and claims that chemical weapons attacks are being prepared to justify its aggression against Ukraine. And now, it is also Russia that is trying to undermine the authority of the OPCW. Given this campaign of manipulation, France wishes to appreciate the independent, impartial and professional work of the OPCW. Douma’s report is based on reliable information corroborated by multiple sources. This report clearly refutes the theory according to which it would have been an attack by the opposition. The report’s findings indicate the ninth case of chemical weapons use attributed to the regime by independent UN mechanisms and the OPCW. Instead of trying to weaken the OPCW, we should focus our efforts on bringing Syria into cooperation with the goal of preserving the Chemical Weapons Convention. We owe it to our citizens, we have promised to defend against these despicable weapons. Thank you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://onu.delegfrance.org/the-security-council-is-not-intended-to-be-used-as-a-platform-for-propaganda The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related