Pursuing peace through partnerships, local engagement and learning





Yesterday, President Biden delivered to Congress new 10-year plans to implement the US Strategy for preventing conflict and promoting stability with our partner countries and priority region. The plans represent an important step in advancing efforts to bring stability to conflict-affected areas and are a move toward greater global peace. They recognize that the most pressing challenges of our time are not confined within national borders. Through collaboration and cooperation, we can address the root causes of violence and instability before conflicts erupt or escalate. Taken together, these plans also represent a commitment to reform how the United States engages with partners; use data and evidence to inform policy making; and integrates the engagement of the diplomatic, development and security sectors. To advance these plans, the State Department is collaborating across the U.S. government and bringing diplomatic efforts together with foreign assistance, including development programs and security assistance. I am grateful for the continued bipartisan commitment of Congress to this effort and the unwavering commitment of government partners, local leaders, civil society, the private sector, and expert communities at home and abroad, who remain committed to realizing the full potential. of Global Fragility Acts for a long time. – short term vision.

