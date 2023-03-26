International
Uganda Passes Anti-LGBTQ Law That Would Impose Death Penalty And Other International Stories You May Have Missed
International news this week was dominated by the Chinese President Xi Jinping’s historic visit to Russia, signaling a deepening alliance between the two superpowers. Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to show a united front after the two-day summit. But what were some of the stories that flew under the radar?
Here are three international news stories you may have missed this week from Yahoo’s partners.
Uganda passes anti-LGBTQ law
As Time reports, Uganda’s parliament in Kampala on Tuesday passed a bill that would criminalize identifying as LGBTQ legislation described by the United Nations’ human rights chief as possibly among the worst of its kind in the world. The anti-homosexuality bill introduced several new rules that would severely punish anyone who is openly gay, as well as LGBTQ rights advocates.
The new bill proposes: the death penalty for those convicted of aggravated homosexuality, which means sexual acts with minors, or persons with disabilities or with HIV; 20 years in prison for committing the criminal offense of homosexuality; and 10 years in prison for attempting to commit a sexual act. The bill now goes to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who can veto it or sign it into law. The legislation has been condemned around the world, with National Security Council spokesman John Kirby stating that Uganda could face economic consequences if the law is passed.
Why it matters: The new bill is the latest in Uganda’s crackdown on homosexuality. The LGBTQ community already faced discrimination before Tuesday’s bill. In 2013, same-sex acts were outlawed, with a penalty of life imprisonment. After that, the suicide rate in the LGBTQ community increased. The newest bill could see further discrimination and the possibility of mass violence against those who identify as LGBTQ.
A Nigerian politician is sentenced in the United Kingdom for organ trafficking
CBS News reported Thursday that a UK court convicted a senior Nigerian politician and his wife of attempted organ trafficking after they brought a 21-year-old man to England from Nigeria with the intention of giving their 25-year-old daughter a new kidney .
Senator Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice, and Dr. Obinna Obeta, a broker, was found guilty of conspiracy to exploit the victim for his kidney. Prosecutors said the 21-year-old street dealer was offered 7,000 (about $8,550) and opportunities within the United Kingdom. The operation was to take place in an 80,000 (nearly $100,000) operation at London’s Royal Free Hospital, but it was only when the man was brought. at the hospital and met with the doctors that he understood what was happening. Investigators began investigating what happened when the victim fled London to a neighboring county, where police found him sleeping at a train station and in distress.
Drought in Somalia killed 43,000 people last year
From the Independent: Some 43,000 people in Somalia died in 2022 during the country’s longest ever drought, according to a new report. Somalia’s Federal Ministry of Health and Human Services, the World Health Organization and the United Nations children’s agency UNICEF found that at least half of the 43,000 were children under the age of 5. It is expected that another 34,000 are likely to die in the first half of this year.
Why it matters: Somalia has faced five consecutive failed rainy seasons, resulting in a food crisis. In addition to the lack of rain, the price of food has increased due to the war in Ukraine, causing further food insecurity. According to UNICEF, at least 2 million children are at risk of malnutrition and nearly half of the country’s population is in need of humanitarian assistance.
