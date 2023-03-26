United Airlines will no longer offer Erie service as of June 2

Erie International Airport will be served by just one airline starting June 2.

United Airlines has made the “strategic but difficult decision” to suspend service to Erie and Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield, Illinois, on that date, according to a statement from the airline to airport staff.

Erie International Airport CEO Derek Martin confirmed the suspension of Erie service Friday morning.

“After a careful analysis of operations and market demand, United Airlines has determined that it is necessary to adjust its route network to better align with its business objectives and improve its overall efficiency. These decisions have not been made lightly and we understand their impact on the teams at those locations and the United Ground Express community as a whole,” United said in the release.

United Ground Express is a subsidiary of United Airlines that provides United service to Erie, Springfield and other airports.

United offers four daily flights between Erie and Chicago O’Hare International Airport. The airline launched Erie-Chicago service in June 2014 after discontinuing the Erie-Cleveland routes it had flown since 2010.

United recently offered daily flights between Erie and Washington, DC, from December 2020 through March 2022.

American Airlines will be the only airline serving Erie once United begins service. American offers four daily flights between Erie and Charlotte, North Carolina.

American previously offered service between Erie and Chicago and Erie and Philadelphia. Philadelphia service ended in 2019, Chicago service in 2020.

Airport officials will ask the airline to resume its Erie-Chicago service, Martin said.

“We will meet with them to talk about it next week,” Martin said.

United’s departure from Erie will be the second by a major airline in three years. Delta Air Lines ended Erie service in July 2020. The airline had offered daily flights between Erie and Detroit and previously offered Erie-Atlanta and Erie-Cincinnati service.

Erie International Airport has been working to make itself more attractive to airlines, but it will take “a concerted community effort” to increase Erie air service, Erie Regional Airport Authority President Dan Giannelli said in a statement sent by email on Friday.

“United’s decision only underscores the competition for air service. Airlines have limited routes and are looking for the cheapest airports to fly to,” Giannelli said. “Even though we’ve worked to reduce our expenses by 25% over the past few years, other communities have programs that are supplementing that expense to attract service.

“Thankfully, over the past six months we’ve been working with local officials, business leaders and regional airlines to implement a similar program. We hope to announce positive developments soon. We have good people doing good work, but it’s a market competitive this needs a joint effort of the community,” said Giannelli.

United pledged to work with staff at the two airports whose jobs will be disrupted.

“Our teams have been contacted and we will continue to provide support, information and assistance in the coming months,” United’s statement said.

The airline will also help travelers find other options, a United Airlines spokeswoman said.

“We are proactively contacting affected customers to discuss their options,” she said.

Ccontact Valerie Myers at vmyers@timesnews.com.