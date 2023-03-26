Deutsche Bank shares fall amid global banking concerns

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) Deutsche Bank shares fell sharply on Friday, dragging down other big European banks and Germany’s top chancellor, Olaf Scholz, to express confidence in the country’s biggest lender as fears about the global financial system sent new market jitters.

Deutsche Bank shares closed up 8.5% on the German stock market after falling as much as 14%. This followed a huge increase in the cost of insuring bondholders against a bank defaulting on its debts, known as credit default swaps.

Rising debt insurance costs were also a prelude to the government-backed bailout of Swiss lender Credit Suisses from rival UBS. The hastily arranged crackdown on Sunday was intended to curb turmoil in the global financial system after the collapse of two American banks and concerns about Credit Suisse’s long-running problems sent its shares into the tank and customers pulling their money.

Asked if Deutsche Bank could be the next Credit Suisse, Scholz said: There is no reason to worry.

Deutsche Bank has completely modernized and reorganized its business and is a very profitable bank, Scholz said after a European Union summit in Brussels.

Like Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank is one of the top 30 global financial institutions, with international rules requiring it to maintain higher levels of capital reserves because its failure could cause huge losses.

Other major European banks also fell on Friday, with Germany’s Commerzbank closing up 5.45%, France’s Societe Generale down 6%, and Austria’s Raiffeisen down 7.9%.

Markets have been rattled by fears that other banks could have unexpected problems such as US-based Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed after customers withdrew their money and it suffered uninsured losses due to higher interest rates .

Credit Suisse’s troubles, including a $5.5 billion loss in dealings with a private equity fund preceded the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank but depositors and investors fled as the US defaults focused less friendly attention on the banks and a major Credit Suisse investor refused to pony up more money.

Deutsche Bank has turned in 10 consecutive quarters of profit, including 5.7 billion euros ($6.1 billion) last year, improving its fortunes under CEO Christian Sewing.

Before that, the bank went through a long stretch of low profitability and trouble with regulators dating back to the 2008 global financial crisis, including a $7.2 billion fine by U.S. authorities for defrauding buyers of complex securities backed by mortgages that later defaulted.

Despite the recovery under Sewing, the bank was a natural candidate for a market selloff because of its past problems, large, sometimes complex holdings and market skepticism about its future earnings, said Sascha Steffen, professor of finance at the School of Finance and Management Frankfurt. .

The market values ​​the bank at less than the assets on its balance sheet, he said: That means investors are still very concerned about what risks the bank has on its balance sheet or its future earnings potential, and this is not good.

Big global banks have sold more than smaller ones in the recent financial turmoil, he said.

“Infecting it is a lack of confidence, a lack of confidence,” Steffen said.

Sales may also be more emotionally driven, so to speak, than fact-based, but that’s to be expected based on its history and performance since the global financial crisis, he said.

Davide Oneglia at investment strategy research provider TS Lombard said it was not surprising that the next bank in the firing line is now Deutsche Bank. It was linked to Credit Suisse in the past due to managerial/strategic failures and involvement in many financial scandals despite its recent earnings.

Whether this is just a reflection of investor anxiety at the end of a very stressful week, some technical market factors, or signs of more trouble to come for Europe’s weakest banks, it is too early to tell, he said.

However, the sell-off in European bank stocks continues to appear more related to lack of confidence than fundamentals.

Stuart Graham and Leona Li, analysts at global financial research firm Autonomous, said Deutsche is in strong shape.

We are relatively relaxed given Deutsche’s strong capital and liquidity positions, they said.

Its holdings of derivatives, often complex investments whose price is linked to other assets, are popular and simply not too scary, in our view, Graham and Li said.

European officials say banks in the European Union regulatory system that does not include Credit Suisse are resilient and have no direct exposure to Silicon Valley and little to Credit Suisse.

Efforts to strengthen banking regulation in recent years put us all in a position to say that European banking supervision and the financial system are strong and stable and that we have resilient capitalization of European banks, Scholz said.

European leaders, who played down any risk of a potential banking crisis at a summit on Friday, say the financial system is in good shape as they demand widespread compliance with tougher requirements to keep cash on hand to cover deposits.

International negotiators agreed to these rules after the global financial crisis of 2008, triggered by the failure of US investment bank Lehman Brothers. US regulators exempted mid-sized banks, including Silicon Valley Bank, from these safeguards.

The insurance, however, has not stopped investors from selling shares amid more general concerns about how global banks will cope in the current climate of rising interest rates.

Although higher interest rates should boost banks’ profits by increasing what they can earn on top of what they pay out on deposits, some long-term investments may lose value significantly and cause losses unless banks have taken precautions to protected those investments.

AP reporter Geir Moulson contributed from Berlin.