Thailand: Myanmar nationals should not be deported after interrogation





Responding to apartment searches and interrogations of around 100 Myanmar nationals, including children, in the border town of Mae Sot, Amnesty International Myanmar researcher Nang Sein said: Thai authorities should not deport Myanmar nationals to a country where they may face imprisonment, torture and even the death penalty by the Myanmar military. Myanmar nationals who have fled across the border still live in fear of being returned and are trapped in limbo. Many have had to flee their homes since the February 2021 coup to seek safety from the Myanmar military’s violent crackdown on protests: they are at risk simply because they participated in peaceful demonstrations or because their political beliefs. Now, they have nowhere to go and few opportunities to make a living. Thailand has a long history of hosting and providing humanitarian support to refugees across the region. As a neighboring country of Myanmar and a member of ASEAN, Thailand can play a leading role in providing the necessary protection to people fleeing repression in Myanmar. Thai authorities must respect the principle of non-refoulement enshrined in both international law and their Act for the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearances. These people have the right to live in dignity and have access to asylum. Background: Immigration, the military and local authorities searched apartments in Mae Sot, Thailand’s Tak Province on March 22 and 23. Amnesty International received information from local community members who stated that the authorities had a list of people targeted for arrest, including military deserters, former government employees participating in the Civil Disobedience Movement, politicians, activists and individuals belonging to armed groups. About 100 people, including children, were questioned outside their apartments and later released after questioning the same day on 22 March. According to a community leader, authorities searched another construction unit housing Myanmar nationals on March 23 in Mae Sot. The community leader stated that the Thai authorities had photographs and a list of people wanted by the Myanmar military. As a State Party to the Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Degrading Treatment or Punishment, Thailand is obliged not to deport any individual at risk of irreparable harm. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, more than two years since Myanmar’s military coup, over 1.4 million people have been displaced within Myanmar and about 52,000 people have fled to neighboring countries. Myanmar nationals fleeing violence and persecution in Myanmar have for many years sought refuge across the border in Thailand, a trend that has continued since the coup. About 22,400 people have crossed into Thailand since the coup.

