Global Security – News





Sandia tidings|https://www.sandia.gov/news/publications/labs-accomplishments/article/2023/global-security-9/ Providing integrated marine radiation detection training with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. Preventing Trafficking of Naval Nuclear Materials Traveling to oceans, waterways and seaports around the globe, Sandia participated in numerous regional maritime security exercises to raise international awareness of nuclear traffic, deploy radiation and contraband detection tools to improve inspections and integrated capabilities. of radiation detection in ship boarding operations. In support of NNSA’s Office for the Detection and Prevention of Nuclear Smuggling, Sandia worked with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime to train personnel in the Seychelles, Maldives and Mauritius and with Naval Forces Africa in Djibouti for engagements with Senegal, the Comoros , Somalia and Yemen. . (6000) Plan for a new Pan-African Veterinary Vaccine Center of the African Union laboratory and training facility. Safer veterinary vaccines for Africa Sandia’s Global Chemical and Biological Safety team assessed the safety needs for a new facility planned for the African Union’s Pan-African Veterinary Vaccine Center. The center provides training in the diagnosis, production and quality control of all veterinary vaccines produced and imported into Africa. Sandia’s recommendations will improve the preservation of material the center maintains on behalf of African Union member states. Sandia has been a member of the Biosafety and Biosecurity Training Center for over five years. (6000) Next generation optical satellite sensor. Next generation optical satellite sensor Culminating an eight-year effort supported by more than 150 Sandians across five divisions, the US Nuclear Detonation Detection System’s next-generation optical satellite sensor passed thermal, shock and vibration testing.

Built on the most complex component ever designed and delivered by the Engineering Microsystems Science and Applications facility, the sensor is a major technological achievement, creating an order of magnitude improvement in sensitivity to address emerging and emerging threats. (6000) Ready-to-deploy portable intrusion detection system units. PIDS approved for Y-12 projects The NNSA Production Office at the Y-12 National Security Complex approved

Portable intrusion detection system developed by Sandia. The system provides a technological means to fill security gaps created during two major construction projects, the Security Infrastructure Revitalization Program and the West End Buffer Zone Reduction while reducing costs and risks. This is the first time NNSA has deployed the system for use in an operational environment. (6000) Nuclear power safe by design Sandia is working with government and industry to integrate protection and safety principles by design into new advanced and small modular reactors to meet the growing global interest in carbon-free energy development. The labs began partnerships with five US industry vendors focused on safe, reliable and secure reactor deployment. Sandia’s role will be key in ensuring that these designs, which are expected to be deployed domestically and internationally, will have innovative safeguards and safety systems. (6000) Mobile Guardian Transport meets milestones The Sandia Mobile Guardian Transport team worked to overcome supply chain and staffing challenges to meet two major program milestones in NNSA’s Defense Programs To Perform Work List FY 22. The team conducted an extensive series of tests environmental en route and was visited by many DOE and DOD sites to demonstrate handling procedures for all types of cargo. The rotating chassis of the Preproduction Unit was delivered in the summer. (6000) The Sandia-developed, remotely monitored sealing suite tracks waste shipments in transit. Tracking of nuclear waste containers NNSA approved the Transportation Remotely Monitored Sealing Array, which tracks the location of waste shipments from the Savannah River area in South Carolina to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in New Mexico and provides assurance that the container materials are under the necessary safeguards. The system developed by Sandia involved extensive, multi-year collaboration with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, WIPP, the Kansas City Homeland Security Campus, and NNSA’s Office of Materials Disposal, the Sandia field office, and the Carlsbad field office. (6000) Embedded Spatial Data Systems Sandia designed, built and deployed two new remote interface devices that extend design life and improve reliability and information security for the Flexible Reliable Earth Operational System, a real-time system for space-based sensors used 24 /7 from the national authorities of the decision. Objects are critical elements for command and control and sensor data tracking systems. They successfully began operations and received authority to operate for the maximum duration of the authority due to government-sponsored confidence in Sandia’s work. (6000) Major advancement project The Leading Edge Advancement project is a five-year effort to build an integrated ground system to process information from strategic space assets. The latest Sandia software release demonstrated the system’s readiness for enterprise testing by providing real-time capabilities to detect, track and message threats on the move, thus fulfilling the full scope of the project’s initial operational capability. Sandia also designed and built a production system of three hardware environments with 100 equipment racks of 425 servers, which was successfully installed in multiple environments. (6000) Demonstration of a photovoltaic electronic processing unit. Electronic processing of photovoltaics

developed unit Sandia developed a photovoltaic electronic processing unit for data acquisition, analysis, and extraction. The Field Programmable Gate Array system of the Photovoltaics for Reaction Time History project uses installed photovoltaic panels as distributed reaction time history sensors. Sandia successfully deployed full-scale photovoltaic panels and a prototype array system at the Megavolt High Energy Radiation Electron Source III facility, demonstrating technology readiness and providing a distributed response time historical sensor at a lower cost low and with extended coverage for the country. (6000) A Kirtland Air Force Base airman surveys security system upgrades. Sandia helps improve Air Force security The Electronic Security System Refresh rollout at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri demonstrated Sandia’s ability to deliver with speed and precision, ending five years in which the base maintained 24/7 hard security posts to meet requirements . Additionally, Sandia completed the first two phases of government acceptance testing on schedule and on budget for the Electronic Security System Refresh project, despite the challenges of performing significant activity-level work during the COVID-19 pandemic. (6000) Representatives from Sandia and other agencies participate in the Cobalt Magnet 22 exercise. Cobalt Magnet 22 exercise More than 30 local, state and federal agencies conduct a major radiological incident drill in Austin, Texas. Led by NNSA, Cobalt Magnet 22 increased preparedness against radiological threats. Sandia’s consequence management teams helped plan and execute remote and on-site activities. The culmination of 18 months of planning, the exercise simulated a radiological attack, enabling response personnel to practice protecting public health and safety, providing emergency assistance to affected populations and restoring essential services. (6000) The Nuclear Emergency Support Team supports Super Bowl LVI. Emergency response to emergency events The Nuclear Emergency Support Team responded to many real-world events, helping to investigate, identify and secure uncontrolled radiological materials. During the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Sandia’s aftermath management personnel supported information requests from the NNSA’s Nuclear Incident Team, providing essential insight into the ever-evolving situation on the ground. NEST also supported security activities for the Super Bowl, the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon and other national and international events. (6000) Sandians and partners on the Y-12 construction site. Y-12 security transformation The Security Infrastructure Revitalization Program at the Y-12 National Security Complex began major construction on a critical NNSA Defense Nuclear Security Office project. Sandia’s construction management and design efforts are an integral part of NNSA’s Integrated Strategic Roadmap and address the safety improvement needs identified in its 10-year plan. The West End Security Transition sub-project of the West End Secured Area Reduction project was completed and work continued on key points for the access control facility areas. (6000)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sandia.gov/news/publications/labs-accomplishments/article/2023/global-security-9/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related