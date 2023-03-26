International news: Nicols Maduro confirmed his participation in the XXVIII Ibero-American Summit.





The ruler of Venezuela, Nicols Maduro, confirmed that he will participate in the XXVIII Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government taking place in the Dominican Republic, where until now he was represented only by his chancellor Yvan Gil.

The President of Venezuela Nicols Maduro, will participate in the XXVIII Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government that began this Friday in the city of Santo Domingo, as confirmed at the opening ceremony held at the colonial fortress of Ozama. Until now, Venezuela was represented at the regional meeting by the Foreign Minister of the Caribbean country, Yvn Gil, who held several meetings today, including his Spanish counterpart, José Manuel Albares. Gil, emphasized that the countries present at the XXVIII Ibero-American Summit expressed, among their agreements, a “unanimous condemnation” of economic sanctions against the oil nation. We asked for a sentence (of sanctions) and it was a unanimous sentence. It is reflected in the document: the use of unilateral coercive measures is condemned by this summit, Gil said in a statement broadcast by the state channel Venezolana de Televisin (VTV) from the capital of the Dominican Republic. Besides Maduro will also arrive in the Dominican Republic, the president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, and the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro. The historic site of Fort Ozama, the first permanent military structure in the Americas, hosted today the Ibero-American leaders already present in Santo Domingo. All of them were received one by one by the President of the Dominican Republic, the host country, Luis Abinader, his wife, First Lady Raquel Arbaje and the Ibero-American Secretary General, former Senator Andrs Allamand. This will be a summit dedicated to the people and aimed at concrete results. Allamandi said that the regional meeting will open, which tomorrow will have its main day with the celebration of the plenary sessions.

