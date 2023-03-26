



This is a truly brilliant dish, due to the uplifting color of the bright yellow and the zippy freshness of the preserved lemon and lime. Saffron, though an expensive ingredient, is used sparingly in a very pocket-friendly dish and elevates it to something quite special and warming. I love to have this stew on the stove on a lazy Sunday, and it’s perfect couch food. Serves 4

butternut squash 1 small, peeled, cleaned and cut into 1 cm cubes

olive oil 6 tablespoons

sea ​​salt and black pepper flakes

white onion 1 small, finely chopped

garlic 2 finely chopped cloves

saffron threads 1 tip

vegetable juice 700 ml

barley pasta 250 g

butter 40 gr

preserved lemon 1 small, seeds removed, finely chopped

Parmesan 50g, minced, plus extra for serving

red chili cleaned and finely chopped

leek 1, cut into 5 mm circles

lime juice 1 spoon Preheat the oven to 180C fan/gas mark 6. Arrange your butternut squash on a lined baking tray, drizzle with 2 tbsp olive oil, 1 tbsp sea salt and a pinch of black pepper. Roast for 30 minutes, stirring halfway through, until the butternut squash is soft. Remove from the oven, transfer to a mixing bowl and use a potato masher to mash to form a rough mash. Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat, add the onion and cook gently for 5 minutes, until softened, then add the garlic and cook for a further 2 minutes. Now add the pumpkin puree, saffron and stock and simmer gently for 3 minutes so that the saffron is infused. Add the orzona, mix and cover with a lid. Cook gently for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Turn off the heat, add butter, preserved lemon and Parmesan. Check for seasoning and keep warm while you fry the leeks. Add the last 2 tablespoons of olive oil to a pan set over medium heat and add the chili and leeks and a pinch of salt. Fry until golden and browned, stirring occasionally, about 6-8 minutes. Once cooked, squeeze some lime juice over it. Transfer the risotto to a bowl and garnish with the fried leeks. Sprinkle more parmesan. Helen Graham is the head chef at London’s Bubala

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/food/2023/mar/26/butternut-squash-saffron-orzo-chilli-fried-leeks-recipe-helen-graham The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

