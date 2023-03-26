Biden formally notifies Congress of airstrike in Syria









President Joe Biden notified Congress on Saturday of his decision to authorize an air strike in Syria this week against what the US said were facilities linked to Iran. The US airstrike came after a suspected Iranian drone struck a facility housing US personnel in the country, killing an American contractor and injuring five US service members. The strikes, Biden said in his letter to Congress, were carried out to protect and defend the security of our personnel, to degrade and disrupt the ongoing series of attacks against the United States and our partners, and to deter the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iran supported militia groups from carrying out or supporting further attacks on United States personnel and facilities. The president added that the US strikes were carried out in a manner intended to establish deterrence, limit the risk of escalation and avoid civilian casualties. Saturday’s announcement is a routine part of the War Powers Act, which requires the president to notify Congress within 48 hours of military action. The letter was sent to both House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate President Pro Tempore Senator Patty Murray. National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby said Sunday that Biden remains absolutely committed to a US military presence in Syria as part of the counterterrorism mission against ISIS. Here’s what won’t change: The Mission and ISIS won’t change. We have less than a thousand troops in Syria that are going after the network, which, although it is greatly reduced, is still viable and still critical, so we would stay on that task, Kirby told CBS News Margaret Brennan on Face The Nation. The attacks are likely to raise tensions with Iran, with which the proxy groups are aligned, although Tehran is not always involved in directing the attacks they carry out. The United States has already sanctioned Tehran for providing attack drones to Russia to use in the war in Ukraine. And on Thursday, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley reiterated US concerns that Iran has the potential to produce enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon in less than two weeks and produce one within months. Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon spokesman, stressed to reporters on Friday that the US is not seeking conflict with Iran, but said the attacks were intended to send a very clear message that we take the protection of our personnel seriously and that we will we answer. quickly and decisively if threatened. This story has been updated with additional information.

