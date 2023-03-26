‘I’m not afraid’: Disqualified Gandhi to continue questioning Modi









Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that he had been disqualified from parliament because he had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi tough questions about his relationship with Gautam Adani, the founder of the Adan conglomerate. Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party responded by saying Gandhi had been punished under the law for a defamatory comment he made in 2019 and had nothing to do with the Adan case. Gandhi, a former president of India’s main opposition Congress party who is still its top leader, lost his parliamentary seat on Friday, a day after a court in the western state of Gujarat convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years in prison. . The court granted him bail and suspended his prison sentence for 30 days, allowing him to appeal. The defamation case arose over comments Gandhi made in a speech that many considered offensive to Modi. Gandhi’s party and its allies have criticized the court’s decision as politically motivated. I have been disqualified because the prime minister is afraid of my next speech, he is afraid of the next speech coming to Adani, Gandhi said at a press conference at the Congress party headquarters in New Delhi. They don’t want that speech in parliament, that’s the point, Gandhi said in his first public comments since his conviction and disqualification. Gandhi, 52, scion of a dynasty that has given India three prime ministers, did not elaborate on why Modi might not like his upcoming speech. Gandhi’s once-dominant Congress controls less than 10% of the elected seats in the lower house of parliament and has been decimated by the BJP in two consecutive general elections, most recently in 2019. India’s next general election is due in mid-2024, and Gandhi has recently been trying to revive the parties’ fortunes. I am not afraid of this disqualification, I will continue to ask the question, what is the prime minister’s relationship with Mr. Adani?, Gandhi said on Saturday. Modi’s rivals say the prime minister and the BJP have long-standing ties to the Adani group, dating back nearly two decades when Modi was chief minister of the western state of Gujarat. Gautam Adani is also from Gujarat. The Congress party has questioned the investments made by state-owned firms in Adani companies and handing over the management of six airports to the group in recent years, even though it had no experience in the sector. The Adani group has denied receiving any special favors from the government and government ministers have dismissed such opposition suggestions as wild accusations, saying regulators will investigate any wrongdoing. The Congress and its opposition allies have called for a parliamentary inquiry. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life is an open book of honesty, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a press conference called in response to Gandhi’s remarks on Saturday. We should not defend Adani, BJP never defends Adani, but neither does BJP target anyone, Prasad said, accusing Gandhi of lying habitually.

