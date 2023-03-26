The Province and City of Vancouver announce new housing units in the Downtown Eastside

The province and the city of Vancouver announced Sunday that 330 new homes will be built in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside by the end of June.

It’s a move the province hopes will provide enough housing for them sleeping in tents at a camp along East Hastings Road.

The announcement comes eight months after some residents there were forced to move from city workers after one order from the city fire chief who said the tents and makeshift dwellings posed a fire hazard.

DTES lawyers and residents have been there before critical of the city plan for the neighborhood, saying that the housing offered to residents is unsafe and, moreover, simply not enough.

BC Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon told reporters Sunday that the new housing units were being built in collaboration with “indigenous, community and government partners” and would be rolled out over the next three months.

“With increasing safety concerns, we are urging people to take up offers to move [to] indoor spaces as they are available now, and we continue to open more long-term spaces,” he said. “There’s been a lot of effort put into making sure that when people move out of a campsite, personal belongings are kept for them safely”.

According to the minister, the new housing will consist of 89 units in modular supportive housing projects, and the rest will consist of renovated one room dweller y (SRO) accommodation.

The province had already announced supportive housing projects again in December , which were set to open this month. The province says they will now open “this spring.” It is unclear exactly which SROs are being renewed for the plan.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said the stories of vandalism, theft and overdose deaths at the encampment were “heartbreaking” and that a coordinated effort was needed to address homelessness.

“We can say with confidence that it’s much safer for people to be in those shelters than to be in those camps,” Kahlon added, when asked if there was already temporary space available for those living outside.

The province and city did not immediately provide an estimate of how much the new plan it would cost.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said the province and city must work together to end chronic homelessness, citing concerns about public safety and crime. (Murray Titus/CBC)

The number of structures along the road down since last July

Sunday’s announcement was one of the rare times that the rate of homelessness in the Downtown Eastside has been revealed in numbers.

While a comprehensive the homeless count is underway in the Lower Mainland for the first time in three years, the province says there are currently “approximately” 117 people living outside on East Hastings Street.

According to Kahlon, 70 of them have “expressed a desire for housing” and indoor housing has been offered to all residents of the tent city.

The province says 90 people have accepted shelter since the fire order last July and that the number of outdoor structures has dropped by 60 percent since then.

Former Vancouver Coun. Jean Swanson says the province must provide permanent and dignified, accessible housing for people on benefits. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Jean Swanson, a former Vancouver city councillor, said the province was not being transparent about how many affordable housing units were being lost when they announced new projects.

“We’re going to lose more than we’re winning,” she told CBC News.

She also said SROs and shelter spaces can be unsafe for tent city residents, especially women who have to share common areas and bathrooms.

“There are many reasons why people don’t like the housing that’s on offer,” she said. “If they offered them real housing like temporary modular housing with a kitchen and bathroom, most people would say yes.”