



Media Contact 202-226-8467 Washington DC House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul joined Shannon Bream on Fox News Sunday to discuss the unholy alliance of China and Russia and their efforts to upset the global balance of power, testimony by Secretary Blinkens at our committee hearing, the US defense industrial base and national security TikToks. threat. Watch the interview here. On President Bidens continued projection of weakness on the world stage: When you project weakness, you invite aggression and war. When you project strength, as Reagan said, you invite peace. You see Iran becoming aggressive and now, Putin invading Ukraine. and Chairman Xi and China [hes] threatening Taiwan and the Pacific. All these things are happening at the same time and this is not by accident, it is by design and it is a weak foreign policy out of fear. On the Unholy Alliance of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin: It’s an unholy alliance that they buy weapons from Iran and North Korea, they’re all tied together in this thing. It is a geopolitical struggle between tyranny and oppression versus democracy and freedom in the West. You can’t untangle them both they are tied together. What happens in Ukraine directly affects Taiwan and the Pacific, and we must hold back from both sides. My argument is that this administration has completely failed in this prevention. For administrators to call the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan a turning point in the foreign adversary’s aggression: Because of [Bidens] Projection of weakness When Afghanistan imploded, then Putin looked and it was not a matter of if, but when Putin looked at Ukraine and Xi is looking at Taiwan. At that moment everything changed. Afghanistan was a turning point. It was a disaster, we left the Americans behind, the Afghan partners behind. On Chairman McCauls promise to subpoena Secretary Blinken if he fails to deliver the cable of dissent on the Afghanistan withdrawal: I don’t care about his domestic policies, I care about veterans and Gold Star mothers and [servicemembers like] Marine Sgt. Vargas-Andrews, who had his arm and leg amputated, who had the suicide bomber in his sights and was not given permission to engage, that’s what I care about. And that’s why, if they don’t deliver by Monday, at the close of business, I’m going to deliver that subpoena. On the serious national security threat that TikTok poses to the United States: Every national security official in this administration has said it’s a threat to national security, and you know, we’ve banned it in Congress, right? So if we’ve banned it in Congress and it’s too dangerous for us, why in the world is it safe enough for our kids to have? It’s a backdoor to your iPhone, it’s a spy balloon on your phone that can collect your data and messages for you. ###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://foreignaffairs.house.gov/press-release/mccaul-on-fox-news-sunday-america-is-losing-its-prestige-and-leading-from-behind-under-biden/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

