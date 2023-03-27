NATO, world leaders condemn Russia’s nuclear rhetoric as ‘dangerous and irresponsible’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands as he listens to the Ukrainian national anthem upon his arrival at the European Parliament on February 09, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium.

NATO condemned Russia’s “dangerous and irresponsible” nuclear rhetoric on Sunday after President Vladimir Putin shared plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Putin announced the deal during an interview on Russian television on Saturday and said it would not violate non-proliferation agreements. He said the announcement was “nothing out of the ordinary” and that the US had done something similar by deploying weapons in Europe, which a NATO spokesman called “completely misleading”.

“NATO allies act in full respect of their international commitments,” the spokesman told NBC News. “Russia has repeatedly broken its arms control commitments, most recently by suspending its participation in the New START Treaty.”

The New START Treaty places a limit on the number of strategic warheads that the US and Russia are able to deploy. Putin announced in February that Russia would suspend its participation in the treaty.

The NATO spokesman added that there have been no changes in Russia’s nuclear posture that have prompted NATO to adjust its own.

After Putin’s announcement on Saturday, Ukraine called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. Ukraine’s foreign ministry said Sunday it expects “effective actions” to address Russia’s threats of nuclear aggression.

“Russia once again confirms its chronic inability to be a responsible custodian of nuclear weapons as a means of deterrence and war prevention, and not as a means of threat and intimidation,” the ministry said in a statement. “The world must unite against the one who threatens the future of human civilization.”

In an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said there is no indication that Putin has followed through on the deal with Belarus or moved any nuclear weapons. He added that Putin has not suggested any intention to use nuclear weapons, “period,” but that the US is continuing to closely monitor the situation.

Government officials around the world took to Twitter to condemn Putin’s announcement on Sunday. A Ukrainian national security official said in a tweet that Russia has taken Belarus as a “nuclear hostage” and that deploying tactical nuclear weapons there will cause unrest in the country.

“Putin’s declaration of deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus a step towards internal destabilization of the country maximizes the level of negative perception and public rejection of Russia and Putin in Belarusian society,” wrote Oleksiy Danilov early Sunday morning.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, wrote that the EU “stands ready” to impose further sanctions against Russia. He called Russia’s announcement an “irresponsible escalation” and a threat to European security.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Putin is “very predictable” in a tweet on Sunday.

“By making a statement about tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, he admits that he is afraid of losing and all he can do is scare tactics,” he wrote.