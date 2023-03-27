Fox News host confronts Republicans over Trump’s ‘chaotic’ foreign policy





Fox News host Shannon Bream confronted Representative Michael McCaul, a Republican from Texas, on Sunday about former President Donald Trump’s “chaotic” foreign policy. McCaul, the chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, appeared on the Fox News Sunday to discuss a number of recent developments in global politics, including Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement that he plans to deploy nuclear weapons to Belarus for the first time in decades. During his appearance, McCaul criticized President Joe Biden’s foreign policy, which he described as “weak.” Republicans have been sharply critical of Biden’s approach to global issues, including his withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan in 2021, his stance on China and the amount of aid his administration has provided to Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion. “Since President Biden has come into office, he has projected weakness. When you project weakness, you project weakness and war,” McCaul said. “When you design the force, e.g [former President Ronald] Reagan spoke, you invite peace”. He added that a “weak foreign policy out of fear” by Washington is partly to blame for a host of global crises, including China’s increasingly aggressive stance toward Taiwan, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising tensions between the United States and Iran. McCaul drew a contrast between Biden and Trump’s foreign policy, saying the country’s opponents were “afraid” of Trump. Bream, however, asked McCaul about Trump’s foreign policy. The former president faced significant backlash from his critics, who argued that his diplomatic policies were unpredictable and alienating US allies abroad. “What about those who say he created a chaotic situation? That when Biden came back, it would be a calmer, more relaxed foreign policy. That President Trump had pulled out of major deals and that he created chaos?” Brem asked. “And that under him, say his critics, we have lost respect around the globe?” McCaul responded with a defense of Trump’s foreign policy. “Fear provides restraint and also unpredictability, I would say with Trump. I would say that Biden — because of that projection of weakness — I go back to Afghanistan,” he said. “When Afghanistan blew up, that’s the turning point. That was when Putin was looking at Ukraine and Xi was looking at Taiwan. That’s when everything changed. Afghanistan was a turning point. It was a disaster.” The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was widely seen as a mistake and drew criticism from across the political spectrum. The US military quickly evacuated the country in August 2021, resulting in the Taliban’s return to power, raising concerns about the future of hard-fought rights in the Middle Eastern country. After the withdrawal, US lawmakers and foreign policy leaders have grappled with what went wrong. Republicans have blamed Biden for the withdrawal, arguing that his administration misused the ordeal. Still, others said Trump’s negotiations with the Taliban in the years leading up to the exit left the Biden administration in a no-win situation. Newsweek reached out to McCaul’s office for comment by email.

