Phil Washington recuses himself from FAA administrator review





Phil Washington, the CEO of Denver International Airport and the embattled nominee to become the next FAA Administrator, has withdrawn from consideration, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg confirmed Saturday evening. Buttigieg issued a statement on Twitter saying, “The FAA needs a confirmed Administrator and Phil Washington’s transportation and military experience made him an excellent candidate. The partisan attacks and procedural hurdles he has faced are undeserved, but I respect his decision to retire and am grateful for his service.” The White House originally nominated Washington for the post last July. At the time, he had been CEO of the airport for six months, but brought years of transportation experience as CEO of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Denver Regional Transportation District. He also spent 24 years in the US military and led Biden’s transportation transition team after he won the presidential election. However, Republicans in both the Senate and the House raised objections to his experience, saying the FAA was facing multiple challenges that required a person with a strong aviation background. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), the ranking Republican on the Senate Commerce Committee, led the opposition calling him the wrong person for the job. Also clouding the nomination was an ongoing corruption investigation stemming from Washington’s time as CEO of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The California Attorney General’s office confirmed to Cruz that Washington was a “material” part of that investigation. While the Biden administration initially nominated Washington in July, the Senate failed to act on it before the previous Congress ended, often a sign that a nomination would veer away. However, Biden revived the nomination in January when the new Congress took office. After the recent Notam system meltdown and calls to shut down the planes made headlines, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) called for action, saying, “It’s time to clear the runway for the election of President Biden to FAA Administrator Phil Washington. “ Senate Commerce Committee Chairwoman Maria Cantwell (D-Washington) offered strong support, citing his background in transportation, and her office issued numerous letters of endorsement from unions, airport groups, airlines and administrators. past the FAA—who like Washington had limited aviation experience when they entered the agency’s leadership role. While the Commerce Committee held a hearing in February and scheduled a vote on the nomination last Wednesday, signs of trouble for his ultimate fate emerged when Cantwell delayed that review at the last minute, saying there would be a ” future date pending the information members have requested.” Although she did not elaborate on what information or which members were seeking it, she also emphasized that “we will have this debate in the future.” However, it had become unclear whether the votes were present to postpone the nomination. In addition to Republican opposition Senate Commerce Committee members Kyrsten Sinema (I-Arizona) and Jon Tester (D-Montana) reportedly seemed uncertain about the nomination. However, in addition to opposition in the Senate, the nomination was receiving opposition in the House. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves (R-Missouri) had said Washington wanted a waiver of a provision requiring the FAA administrator to be a civilian. Graves suggested the House would not grant such a waiver. Meanwhile, Cruz has offered incumbent Administrator Billy Nolen as an alternative candidate, saying such a prospect would have a “clear and easy path” to confirmation with bipartisan support.

