Iran and Syria Condemn US Attacks on Iran-Linked Facilities | tidings





Tehran says the US strikes hit civilian targets and constituted a violation of international law and Syrian sovereignty.

Tehran, Iran The governments of Iran and Syria have condemned the United States for attacks on Syrian soil that reportedly killed 19 people, which Washington said were carried out after a drone attack on US forces. Both the Iranian and Syrian foreign ministries criticized late Saturday US airstrikes targeting the strategic Deir ez-Zor region on the Iraqi border. In a statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said the terrorist attacks by the US hit civilian targets and constituted a violation of international law and Syrian sovereignty. The US claims it is present in Syria to fight Daesh [ISIL] which he himself had a major role in creating is only an excuse to continue its occupation and plunder Syria’s national wealth, including its energy resources and grain, he said. Kanani also said Iran only has military advisers on the ground in Syria at the request of its government, rejecting claims by the US and Israel that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has a significant military presence in Syria. The Syrian Foreign Ministry criticized the brutal attacks, which it said killed several people and constituted a violation of its territorial integrity. He added that the attacks were a continuation of Israeli attacks and vowed to end the US occupation. The US said its raids against what it claimed were IRGC-linked facilities came in response to a drone strike earlier in the week that killed a US contractor in Syria. A war monitor said 19 people were killed in the US strikes. After the attacks, US President Joe Biden said that the US does not seek conflict with Iran, but is prepared to act forcefully to protect our people. Earlier on Saturday, Keyvan Khosravi, the spokesman for Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, had threatened an Iranian response if his positions were targeted. Any excuse to attack bases that have been established on Syrian soil at the request of the Syrian government to fight terrorism and Daesh agents will be met with a reciprocal response without hesitation, he was quoted as saying by state media. Pro-Iranian forces in Syria have also warned of a further response amid missile and drone attacks this week. The latest confrontation with the US comes as Tehran works to establish formal diplomatic ties with regional rival Saudi Arabia and other Arab states. Syria will reportedly restore its relations with the kingdom after Tehran and Riyadh review a Chinese-brokered deal reached earlier this month.

