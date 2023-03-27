Vineyard Newspaper – Martha’s Vineyard News





Nearly two years after implementing the International Baccalaureate curriculum, Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School is preparing its first group of students to graduate from the prestigious program. The International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum is designed to expose juniors and seniors to global perspectives and to facilitate student-directed learning and critical thinking. Some of the charter school students will graduate this spring with a high school diploma and an IB diploma, which qualifies them for college credit at participating universities. “By the time you get to college, you should have written that big research paper, navigated really high-stakes tests, worked in groups, and developed a long-term project independently,” said Pete Steedman. , charter school principal. Mr Steedman took over as headmaster in 2018, but has been working with the IB program for 25 years. The IB curriculum began as a program accessible only to students deemed high achievers by their schools, he explained. But the charter school program aims to be more inclusive and is open to all students when they begin their freshman year. Students, teachers and parents participate in an IB discussion at the charter school. – Ray Ewing The charter school offers three IB pathways: the diploma program, the career-related program, and the course program. Students can choose which option best suits them and their desired level of rigor. At a charter school event Tuesday night, students and teachers presented papers representing various IB classes. Junior Ella Blodgett anchored the IB math board and said that while the classes are challenging her enthusiasm for the program is rooted in her excitement for travel and the future pursuit of international schooling. “It’s hard and it’s a lot more than if you were taking regular classes, but it’s IB so that’s expected,” she said. Students aren’t the only ones who had to get used to the demanding curriculum. Charter school teachers attended IB training courses before the school officially adopted the program in the fall of 2021. After a few years, they will be required to participate in follow-up training. Kate Cosgrove gives a demonstration of her IB class. – Ray Ewing Jonah Maidoff, who teaches Theory of Knowledge, a discussion-based philosophy class at the IB, described the process as grueling. “I went to Florida which was terrible,” he said. “It was May and 100 degrees and I booked a cheap hotel so I had to walk half a mile to the convention center. Then we talked about philosophy all day.” Ultimately, though, he said it was worth it to be able to run such an engaging and stimulating course. Mr Steedman and IB coordinator Hillary Smith praised everyone’s hard work and dedication. The nine students in this year’s graduating class began their high school careers at the start of the pandemic, but didn’t let that stop them from pursuing academic excellence, Mr. Steedman said. “This year’s senior class kept a sense of humor through all the challenges thrown their way,” he said. “How brave these students were to do that.”

