Honduras ties up with China after Taiwan bustExBulletin



change the subtitles Greg Baker/AP

Greg Baker/AP

Beijing Honduras established diplomatic ties with China on Sunday after cutting ties with Taiwan, which is increasingly isolated and is now recognized by only 13 sovereign states.

Foreign ministers from China and Honduras signed a joint communique in Beijing, a decision the Chinese Foreign Ministry hailed as “the right choice”.

The diplomatic victory for China comes as tensions rise between Beijing and the United States, including China’s growing assertiveness over self-ruled Taiwan, and signals growing Chinese influence in Latin America. The new China-Honduras relations were announced after the governments of Honduras and Taiwan made separate announcements that they were cutting ties.

China and Taiwan have been engaged in a battle for diplomatic recognition since they split amid civil war in 1949, with Beijing spending billions to gain recognition for its “one China” policy.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary, and rejects most contacts with countries that maintain formal ties to the island democracy. He threatens retaliation against countries simply for increasing contacts.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said the establishment of ties proved that adherence to the “one China” policy is winning people’s hearts and is the “general trend”.

“We strongly inform the Taiwan authorities that engaging in separatist activities for the independence of Taiwan is against the will and interests of the Chinese nation and against the trend of history and is doomed to a dead end,” he said.

The Honduran Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Twitter that its government recognizes “only one China in the world” and that Beijing “is the only legitimate government that represents all of China.”

He added that “Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory, and as of today, the Honduran government has informed Taiwan of the severance of diplomatic relations, pledging to have no official relations or contact with Taiwan.”

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told a press conference on Sunday that Taiwan had ended relations with Honduras to “protect its sovereignty and dignity”.

Wu said Honduran President Xiomara Castro and her team always had a “fantasy” about China and had raised the issue of switching ties ahead of Honduras’ presidential election in 2021. Relations between Taiwan and Honduras used to be stable, he said, but China had not stopped wooing Honduras.

Honduras had asked Taiwan for billions of dollars in aid and compared its proposals with China’s, Wu said. About two weeks ago, the Honduran government requested $2.45 billion from Taiwan to build a hospital and a dam and pay off debts, he added.

“The Castro government rejected our nation’s long-standing aid and relationship and held talks to establish diplomatic ties with China. Our government feels pain and regret,” he said.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said her government would not “engage in a meaningless dollar diplomacy race with China”.

“Over these past years, China has repeatedly used various means to suppress Taiwan’s international participation, escalate military intervention and disrupt peace and stability in the region,” she said in a recorded video.

Her office spokeswoman Olivia Lin said in a statement that the relationship between the parties had spanned more than 80 years.

Analysts have warned of the implications of the newly formed ties between China and Honduras. Political analyst Graco Prez in Honduras said Beijing’s narrative will highlight benefits, including investment and job creation, “but it will all be illusory.”

The Prez noted that some other countries have established such relationships, but “it didn’t turn out to be what was offered.”

For decades, China has poured billions of dollars into investment and infrastructure projects across Latin America. This investment has translated into increased power for China and a growing number of allies.

In Honduras, it has come in the form of the construction of a hydroelectric dam project in central Honduras built by the Chinese company SINOHYDRO with about $300 million in funding from the Chinese government.

Honduras is the ninth diplomatic ally Taipei has lost to Beijing since the pro-independence Tsai first took office in May 2016.

Taiwan still has ties to Belize, Paraguay and Guatemala in Latin America and Vatican City. Most of its remaining partners are island nations in the Caribbean and South Pacific, along with Eswatini in southern Africa.

Some of this diplomatic recognition was gained through Taiwan’s financial and technical assistance in the 1980s and 1990s after tremendous economic growth, wrote Lorenzo Maggiorelli, a professor in the political science and international relations department of Jorge Tadeo Lozano University in Bogotá, Colombia. his research.

In 1998, Taiwan established a $240 million aid fund for its Central American allies in hopes of maintaining their support. Taiwanese businesses were also encouraged to invest in Central America to consolidate political ties, Maggiorelli wrote.

Tsai is set to begin a 10-day trip on Wednesday with visits to Guatemala and Belize. Her delegation will also stop in New York and Los Angeles, Lin said last week. Taiwan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Yui said earlier that the purpose of Tsai’s trip is to highlight the island’s friendship with the two Latin American countries.

Wu said he had no evidence that the timing of the announcement was related to Tsai’s trip, but noted “China seems to be doing this on purpose.”

Despite China’s isolation campaign, Taiwan maintains strong informal ties with more than 100 other countries, most notably the United States. The US does not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but has maintained that Taipei is an important partner in the Indo-Pacific.