International
Deep-sea mining: A threat to the Pacific Ocean, despite the recent victory of the Global Oceans Treaty
The vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean is home to an incredible array of marine life and resources that are vital to our planet. However, a dangerous threat looms beneath the waves – deep sea mining. Despite the recent victory of the Global Ocean Treaty, which aims to protect the world’s oceans, mining companies are still eager to extract valuable minerals from the ocean floor. This reckless pursuit of profit can cause irreparable damage to this fragile ecosystem. Here we explore the dangers of deep sea mining and why Greenpeace is taking action to prevent this industry from wreaking havoc on the Pacific Ocean and the people who depend on it.
Deep sea mining presents an imminent threat to the unique and fragile ecosystem of the Pacific Ocean and, therefore, to the world. This destructive mining process involves digging up the ocean floor to extract valuable minerals, such as copper, cobalt and manganese. As a result, deep-sea habitats that provide a safe haven for many species have been destroyed, including those that have yet to be discovered. Additionally, plumes of sediment produced by mining operations can drown and kill marine life, leaving a once-thriving ecosystem barren and lifeless. Once lost, this delicate and irreplaceable ecosystem cannot be restored, making the industry’s stakes even more dire.
The Case Against Deep Sea Mining – TIME
But the impact of deep sea mining goes beyond the environment, presenting a tremendous impact threat to the livelihood of many indigenous communities who rely on the ocean for their survival. Fisheries are an essential source of income and food for millions of people in the Pacific, and the destruction of marine habitats will have devastating consequences for their lives. In addition, deep-sea mining activities release chemicals and heavy metals that can contaminate water and seafood, putting human health at risk. The risks to human life and well-being cannot be ignored. It is therefore essential that we take action to prevent this disastrous industry from wreaking havoc on our oceans and the communities that depend on them.
The contribution of fisheries to the economies of Pacific island countries
The urgency to protect the Pacific Ocean and its delicate ecosystem from the dangerous threat of deep-sea mining cannot be overstated. of International Seabed Authority (ISA), responsible for protecting the international seabed, is moving full speed ahead to allow mining activities despite the Global Oceans Treaty. It was accused being heavily influenced by mining companies and their financial interests, leading to a disturbing trend of industry capture where companies influence political discussions. This blatant conflict of interest puts the ocean and those who rely on it at great risk.
The urgency to begin deep-sea mining has been intensified by the Two-Year Rule, a provision of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). The two-year rule allows mining companies to declare their intention to submit a work plan within two years, after which the International Seabed Authority (ISA) is expected to have drawn up mining regulations. This limits the ability of governments and observers such as Greenpeace and the Deep Sea Conservation Coalition to engage in meaningful debate about how to proceed. As a result, mining companies are motivated to push their agenda forward and start mining operations as soon as possible, regardless of the potential damage and dangers to the ocean and its inhabitants.
Mining companies are aggressively pursuing deep-sea mining activities in the Pacific Ocean, regardless of substantial risks and environmental concerns. The lure of huge profits from ocean floor mining is driving the industry’s race to the bottom. The urgency to protect the ocean and its inhabitants from the devastating consequences of deep-sea mining has never been more urgent. Immediate action must be taken to prevent irreversible damage to the Pacific Ocean and the people whose lives depend on it.
By taking action here in the Pacific Ocean today, we are sending a message to the industry that any progress in deep-sea mining will be met with opposition. Whether it’s industry-funded research, or mining trials, we will oppose both on land and at sea. Our message is simple – Don’t undermine the moana (ocean).
Not only is it an irony that the research vessel on this SmartEx expedition is named after the infamous colonizer James Cook, it is a cruel insult to the people of the Pacific. We are still suffering the effects of colonization and systemic racism to this day, and yet his name is being paraded across the Pacific Ocean in search of minerals that would simply make wealthy individuals even richer.
By drawing global attention to this vessel at sea pushing the deep-sea mining agenda, as decision-makers sit at the ISA body in Kingston, Jamaica, we are showing that as the ISA speaks, the industry dances. Like a predator on the high seas, the industry only cares about profit.
After winning a Global Oceans Treaty, which was the result of decades of campaigning and negotiation, the fact that we are still fighting a profit-driven extractive industry like this is simply unacceptable. But instead of just focusing on raising awareness, we need to take concrete action to prevent deep sea mining from causing irreparable damage to the Pacific Ocean and the people who depend on it.
This means actively advocating and supporting further implementation of the Global Oceans Treaty, as well as pressuring the International Seabed Authority to prioritize ocean protection over the financial interests of mining companies. Organizations such as Greenpeace are taking direct action to oppose deep sea mining and calling on governments to take a stand against this destructive industry. By taking tangible steps to prevent deep sea mining, we can help protect the future of the Pacific Ocean and its inhabitants for generations to come.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.greenpeace.org/canada/en/story/57940/deep-sea-mining-a-threat-to-the-pacific-ocean-despite-recent-global-oceans-treaty-win/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Ex-Pakistani PM Khan presents economic rescue package at rally
- Imran Khan promises Islamic utopia to Pakistanis. This could force the military to return
- How to make the Taliban respect Afghan women? Pakistani Imran Khan says integrate them
- 99th edition of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat today; check time, live stream details
- Winona State picks up pair wins in doubleheader vs. Northern State
- Imran Khan arrives at IHC for multi-case protection bond – Pakistan
- Organ donors must come forward in maximum numbers: PM Modi
- Golf in third place as play is suspended Sunday night in NC
- Deep-sea mining: A threat to the Pacific Ocean, despite the recent victory of the Global Oceans Treaty
- Imran Khan now enjoys support from judicial establishment: Maryam
- NCAA Hockey Recap (March 26)
- Honduras ties up with China after Taiwan bustExBulletin