Deep-sea mining: A threat to the Pacific Ocean, despite the recent victory of the Global Oceans Treaty

The vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean is home to an incredible array of marine life and resources that are vital to our planet. However, a dangerous threat looms beneath the waves – deep sea mining. Despite the recent victory of the Global Ocean Treaty, which aims to protect the world’s oceans, mining companies are still eager to extract valuable minerals from the ocean floor. This reckless pursuit of profit can cause irreparable damage to this fragile ecosystem. Here we explore the dangers of deep sea mining and why Greenpeace is taking action to prevent this industry from wreaking havoc on the Pacific Ocean and the people who depend on it.

Deep sea mining presents an imminent threat to the unique and fragile ecosystem of the Pacific Ocean and, therefore, to the world. This destructive mining process involves digging up the ocean floor to extract valuable minerals, such as copper, cobalt and manganese. As a result, deep-sea habitats that provide a safe haven for many species have been destroyed, including those that have yet to be discovered. Additionally, plumes of sediment produced by mining operations can drown and kill marine life, leaving a once-thriving ecosystem barren and lifeless. Once lost, this delicate and irreplaceable ecosystem cannot be restored, making the industry’s stakes even more dire.

But the impact of deep sea mining goes beyond the environment, presenting a tremendous impact threat to the livelihood of many indigenous communities who rely on the ocean for their survival. Fisheries are an essential source of income and food for millions of people in the Pacific, and the destruction of marine habitats will have devastating consequences for their lives. In addition, deep-sea mining activities release chemicals and heavy metals that can contaminate water and seafood, putting human health at risk. The risks to human life and well-being cannot be ignored. It is therefore essential that we take action to prevent this disastrous industry from wreaking havoc on our oceans and the communities that depend on them.

The urgency to protect the Pacific Ocean and its delicate ecosystem from the dangerous threat of deep-sea mining cannot be overstated. of International Seabed Authority (ISA), responsible for protecting the international seabed, is moving full speed ahead to allow mining activities despite the Global Oceans Treaty. It was accused being heavily influenced by mining companies and their financial interests, leading to a disturbing trend of industry capture where companies influence political discussions. This blatant conflict of interest puts the ocean and those who rely on it at great risk.

The urgency to begin deep-sea mining has been intensified by the Two-Year Rule, a provision of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). The two-year rule allows mining companies to declare their intention to submit a work plan within two years, after which the International Seabed Authority (ISA) is expected to have drawn up mining regulations. This limits the ability of governments and observers such as Greenpeace and the Deep Sea Conservation Coalition to engage in meaningful debate about how to proceed. As a result, mining companies are motivated to push their agenda forward and start mining operations as soon as possible, regardless of the potential damage and dangers to the ocean and its inhabitants.

Mining companies are aggressively pursuing deep-sea mining activities in the Pacific Ocean, regardless of substantial risks and environmental concerns. The lure of huge profits from ocean floor mining is driving the industry’s race to the bottom. The urgency to protect the ocean and its inhabitants from the devastating consequences of deep-sea mining has never been more urgent. Immediate action must be taken to prevent irreversible damage to the Pacific Ocean and the people whose lives depend on it.

By taking action here in the Pacific Ocean today, we are sending a message to the industry that any progress in deep-sea mining will be met with opposition. Whether it’s industry-funded research, or mining trials, we will oppose both on land and at sea. Our message is simple – Don’t undermine the moana (ocean).

Greenpeace International activists peacefully confronted the UK Royal Research Vessel James Cook in East Pacific waters as it returned from a seven-week expedition to a part of the Pacific Ocean targeted for deep-sea mining. An activist climbed the side of the moving ship to unfurl a banner reading “Say No to Deep Sea Mining”, while two indigenous Mori activists swam in front of the RRS James Cook, one holding a Mori flag and the other a banner that read Don’t Mine the Moana

Not only is it an irony that the research vessel on this SmartEx expedition is named after the infamous colonizer James Cook, it is a cruel insult to the people of the Pacific. We are still suffering the effects of colonization and systemic racism to this day, and yet his name is being paraded across the Pacific Ocean in search of minerals that would simply make wealthy individuals even richer.

By drawing global attention to this vessel at sea pushing the deep-sea mining agenda, as decision-makers sit at the ISA body in Kingston, Jamaica, we are showing that as the ISA speaks, the industry dances. Like a predator on the high seas, the industry only cares about profit.

After winning a Global Oceans Treaty, which was the result of decades of campaigning and negotiation, the fact that we are still fighting a profit-driven extractive industry like this is simply unacceptable. But instead of just focusing on raising awareness, we need to take concrete action to prevent deep sea mining from causing irreparable damage to the Pacific Ocean and the people who depend on it.

This means actively advocating and supporting further implementation of the Global Oceans Treaty, as well as pressuring the International Seabed Authority to prioritize ocean protection over the financial interests of mining companies. Organizations such as Greenpeace are taking direct action to oppose deep sea mining and calling on governments to take a stand against this destructive industry. By taking tangible steps to prevent deep sea mining, we can help protect the future of the Pacific Ocean and its inhabitants for generations to come.