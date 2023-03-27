Letter from President Joe Biden on the US Strategy for Preventing Conflict and Promoting Stability





March 24, 2023 In our interconnected world, instability anywhere can have global consequences. The security and prosperity of Americans here at home is directly tied to the security and economic health of people everywhere. The fight spills over borders. Violence and deprivation are driving record numbers of people from their homes. The horrors of war unfolding in Ukraine, where Russian forces are committing war crimes and crimes against humanity, as well as in Yemen and Syria, remind us every day of the terrible human costs of conflict. And, as we have all experienced these past few years living through the COVID-19 pandemic and the accelerating impacts of the climate crisis, no nation can be immune from the shared challenges that are shaping our world. Sadly, and all too often, the nations that are hit the hardest are also the ones with the fewest resources to recover. American leadership and American commitment are critical to rallying the world to respond in times of crisis and to mitigate the impacts on communities around the world. At the same time, we recognize that the best strategy to save lives, build lasting stability and break the cycle of violence is to prevent conflicts before they happen. We must both continue to address the urgent demands of today, while also looking at the investments we can make now that will provide a more peaceful tomorrow for people everywhere, including the United States. That’s the goal of the Global Fragility Act, which Congress passed in 2019 with strong bipartisan support. Last year, my administration announced our priority partner countries and an updated vision to implement the US Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability consistent with the goals of the Global Fragility Act. And today, I am presenting to Congress 10-year plans to implement our strategy by working together with our priority partners: Haiti, Libya, Mozambique, Papua New Guinea and coastal West Africa, including Benin, Cte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea and Togo. These plans represent a meaningful and long-term commitment by the United States to building the political and economic resilience of partner societies by making strategic investments in prevention to mitigate the underlying vulnerabilities that can lead to conflict and violence and are critical to achieving sustainable peace. . The plans are a statement of our values, deeply rooted in America’s commitment to protecting human rights and strengthening democracy and good government, and they reinforce the unspoken work of prevention and capacity building that often reflects decades of dedication to dialogue and diplomacy. And, critically, they are built around local partnerships, raising diverse voices, including those of women and youth, in recognition that those closest to the challenges know best what is needed to bring peace and progress. Each plan emphasizes cooperation and coordination across the U.S. Government and between the U.S. Government and domestic and international partners, and utilizes the full range of our diplomatic, development, and defense tools, while also adapting to the challenges and the unique opportunities of each country and Region. These investments in peace and prosperity will not only bring returns for our priority partner countries in the coming decades, they will foster greater stability, success and security for nations everywhere and help advance progress toward the Goals. of Sustainable Development. As my administration works to translate these plans from roadmaps to results, I look forward to continuing to work closely with Congress and the civil society stakeholders who are leading this effort at all levels. We stand at a turning point in history where the choices we make today will shape the world for generations to come. By bringing together long-term planning, locally owned solutions and vital American leadership now, I believe we will create a more peaceful and prosperous future for all. Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

