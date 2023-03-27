Action plan to tackle anti-social behavior and restore pride in the community

Perpetrators of anti-social behavior will face swift and visible justice within 48 hours

Nitrous oxide to be banned and police to be given more powers to test for drugs at the time of arrest

The police and local authorities have provided the tools they need to tackle the problem

Powers for councils to bring empty shops back into use and funding to regenerate local parks

Perpetrators of anti-social behavior will face swift and visible justice, increased fines and increased drug testing as part of a new crackdown launched by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak today (Monday 27 March).

Delivering on the Prime Minister’s promise earlier this year to crack down on these crimes, the Anti-Social Behavior Action Plan will ensure that this issue is treated with the urgency it deserves, creating a zero tolerance approach to all forms of anti-social behaviour. behavior and give police and local authorities the tools they need to tackle the problem.

Under the plan, 16 areas in England and Wales will be funded to support either new police and enforcement patrols in areas with the highest rates of anti-social behaviour, or to trial a new Immediate Justice scheme to deliver sentences quick and visible. A few selected areas will trial both interventions, and following these initial initiatives, both schemes will be extended to England and Wales from 2024.

Hotspot track areas will see an increased police presence alongside other uniformed authority figures such as wardens in problem areas for anti-social behaviour, including public transport and high streets or parks. The increased presence will help prevent anti-social behaviour, speed up enforcement action against offenders, ensure that crimes are punished more quickly and boost prevention efforts, helping to stop anti-social behavior progressing to more serious criminality .

Under the new speedy justice scheme, those found to be committing anti-social behavior will be made to repair the harm they have caused to victims and communities, with an ambition for them to start work as soon as 48 hours after their offending. , so that victims know that antisocial behavior is treated seriously and urgently.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

Antisocial behavior undermines people’s fundamental right to feel safe in the place they call home.

The public have rightly had enough, so I am determined to restore people’s confidence that those responsible will be punished swiftly and visibly.

This action plan outlines how we will treat this issue with the urgency it deserves and stamp out these crimes once and for all, so that wherever you live, you can feel safe and proud of your community.

Offenders, who will be forced to wear high-jackets or suits and work under supervision, could be made to pick up litter, remove graffiti and wash police cars as punishment for their actions, and victims of anti-social behavior from the community local will be given a say in the punishments of offenders to ensure that justice is visible and fits the crime. Trailblazers will launch as soon as possible and follow up on research that shows anti-social behavior is the main reason people don’t feel safe in their local area.

Under the zero-tolerance approach, nitrous oxide or laughing gas will also be banned to send a clear message to terror gangs, who hang around high streets and children’s parks and fill them with empty canisters, that they will not get away with this behavior. The drug is now the third most commonly used drug among 16-24-year-olds in England, and both the police and the public have repeatedly reported links between drug use and trouble or anti-social behaviour.

Secretary of the Interior Suella Braverman said:

The British public are fed up with crime and nuisance behavior in their neighborhoods causing people misery.

There is no such thing as petty crime, not only does anti-social behavior leave people feeling unsafe, it can also be a gateway to serious crime.

It has always been my priority to give the police the powers they need to deliver a sensible approach to reducing crime which puts the law-abiding majority first, and that is what this action plan delivers.

Secretary of State for Upskilling, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove said:

Antisocial behavior erodes local pride, damages our high streets and parks and is a blight on many communities across the country.

We know that it is more likely to thrive in areas that have been overlooked and undervalued for a long time.

This government was elected with a mandate to deliver change for those communities, and that is why the Anti-Social Behavior Action Plan is critical.

So we will directly intervene to prevent the misuse of major roads. We will deliver tougher, faster and more visible justice to prevent violent behavior in inner cities and ensure young people have the opportunities and activities available to them to succeed – all of supported by new investments.

This is about acting on people’s priorities, providing safer roads so we can get up and down the country.

Police will also be given new powers to crack down on illegal drug use, often a catalyst for other crimes, including extending powers to drug test during arrest so more criminals can be tested. suspected and more drugs, including ecstasy and methamphetamine. Currently, only suspected criminals who have committed certain offenses can be tested in police custody without additional requirements, but we will expand the range of predicate offenses to include crimes related to violence against women and girls, serious violence and anti-social behavior .

A new reporting tool will also be developed over the next twelve months to act as a one-stop digital shop where people can quickly and easily report incidents of anti-social behavior when they occur. The tool will help address the problems people have faced when trying to report these types of crimes due to a lack of clarity on how to raise a case or who to talk to, or a lack of confidence that these crimes will be taken seriously .

As well as being able to report any anti-social behaviour, people will have access through the tool to advice and guidance on what to do next in their cases and will receive updates on the action being taken by the police and local councils after a report has been registered. As well as giving the public confidence that action is being taken, the tool will help support local agencies to share information on offenders within their local area more effectively so they can identify repeat offenders more quickly and take the necessary actions to prevent future crimes. where it happened in the first place

Other measures announced today include:

Increased penalties for graffiti, littering or fly tipping with fines of up to 500 and 1000 council league tables will be published for fly tipping and we will work with the Office for Local Government to increase transparency and improve accountability for antisocial behavior outcomes.

Giving landlords and housing associations more powers to evict unruly tenants who ruin their neighbours’ lives through constant noise or being drunk and disorderly

Reopening empty shops by giving councils new powers to quickly take control and sell empty buildings

An anti-social behavior Task Force jointly led by the Home Secretary and the Secretary of State for Leveling Up will bring together national and local partners, with a single focus on addressing anti-social behavior and restoring pride in the community. This will bring together the Police and Crime Commissioners, the police and local partners and agencies

An extra million hours of services for young people in areas with the highest rates of anti-social behavior to get people on the right track and prevent them from offending in the first place

Addressing the horrific practice of squatting or home invasion by engaging with stakeholders in the area of ​​a potential new offense

Parks and green spaces will also be restored with up to 5 million to make them safer with new CCTV cameras and repair equipment and playgrounds, as well as planting more trees and flowers.

No one should be criminalized simply because they have nowhere to live, which is why the government committed to repealing the outdated Vagrancy Act, passed in 1824. This comes alongside an unprecedented commitment of £2bn over three years to speed up efforts to ‘put an end to rough sleeping forever.

It will be a criminal offense for criminal gangs to organize begging networks for extra money, which are often used to facilitate illegal activities. To ensure that the police and local councils can deal with activity that is intimidating or causes a public nuisance, they will have the tools to direct people causing a nuisance to the streets, including blocking shop doors and begging from cash points , to the support they need, such as housing, mental health or substance abuse services. Debris and tools that cause the wound will be cleaned afterwards.

The government also announced today that 43 additional youth centers will benefit from the next investment of 90 million ALL from the Youth Investment Fund, distributed by the Department for Culture, Media and Sports. As a result, an extra 45,000 young people a year will have access to the latest facilities and regular extra-curricular activities, as part of the 300 million to be delivered by 2025. From Lincolnshire to Liverpool, Peterborough to Portsmouth, the National Guarantee The Government’s Youth Program will support the wellbeing of young people in some of the countries most underserved areas, giving them opportunities to develop vital life skills and empowering them to be active members of their communities.

The new cross-government action plan builds on the Government’s focus on delivering common sense policing, supported by an unprecedented recruitment drive of 20,000 extra officers by the end of March, which we are on track to achieve. It works alongside our priorities to reduce the homicide rate, tackle serious violence, including against women and girls, and solve and prevent more theft.

Neighborhood crime such as burglaries, robberies and burglaries has fallen by 24% since December 2019, but the Government wants this to fall further and see more burglaries solved, which is why the Home Secretary called for police forces in England and Wales to send an officer to attend. any domestic burglary.

The Government has also funded 216 projects through the first and second rounds of the High Level Fund, totaling 3.8 billion, which is driving the regeneration of town centers and high streets, improving local transport and investing in cultural and heritage assets .