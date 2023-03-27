Birmingham prepares to throw a party fit for a King





There are 40 days to go until the coronation of King Charles III and Birmingham is gearing up to make it a weekend full of community activities and celebrations.

Centenary Square will be the focal point for the city’s celebrations, where there will be a big screen so people can watch the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, followed by a full program of entertainment on May 6 and 7 – on more details will be announced closer to the date. And the party will continue as people across Birmingham are being encouraged to take their own street party as part of the Big Lunch on May 7. Residents will need to apply for a road closure, free of charge, before 21 April 2023 if they wish to use their road or cul-de-sac for a meeting with friends and neighbours. The Mayor of Birmingham, Cllr Maureen Cornish, said: “The Coronation of the King will be a fantastic opportunity for communities to come together, celebrate with their friends and neighbors on what will be a very special day across the country. “I hope Birmingham will be proud to host some great street parties fit for our new King! This is really a time for people across the city to come together and celebrate.” Applications can be made via the council’s website and further information on what to do and guidance can also be found at birmingham.gov.uk The closing date for street party road closure applications is Friday April 21, 2023.

