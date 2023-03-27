Warwickshire celebrates Warwickshire County Council’s National Inaugural Supported Practice Day

Warwickshire County Council is proud to celebrate the first ever National Supported Practice Day, which will take place on Monday 27 March 2023.

The campaign, run by Apprenticeship partner DFN Project SEARCH and funded by the Department for Education, aims to raise awareness of supported apprenticeships and their benefits for young people with disabilities. It also aims to challenge the everyday misconceptions and default work cultures that too often unfairly shape the lives of young people with learning disabilities and autistic people.

Supported internships are a type of work-based learning program that provides young people with disabilities the opportunity to gain valuable work experience in a real work environment while receiving on-the-job training and support.

Warwickshire County Council has recently received a £105,000 grant from the National Development Team for Inclusion (NDTi) to develop its supported apprenticeships program for young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Warwickshire. The grant, which will be distributed over a three-year period, is designed to support more young people with additional needs to have greater choice and control over opportunities that prepare them for adult life and enable them to gain employment meaningful long term.

“We are delighted to be celebrating National Supported Apprenticeship Day and highlighting the benefits of the supported apprenticeship programme,” said Monica Fogarty, Chief Executive of Warwickshire County Council. “Supported Apprenticeships provide a fantastic opportunity for young people with disabilities to gain valuable work experience and develop the skills they need to succeed in the workplace. We are committed to providing quality Supported Apprenticeships high and help more young people with disabilities reach their full potential.”

of National Supported Internship Day will feature events and activities across the country, with employers, schools, colleges and other organizations coming together to promote supported practices and celebrate the achievements of young people with disabilities.

