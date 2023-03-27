How is the Center Block reno going? AG weighs in

Despite delayed decision-making by parliamentarians, Canada’s massive renovation of Parliament Hill’s Central Block is being effectively managed so far, according to a new audit.

However, “rigorous” cost management will be needed as the work continues, Auditor General Karen Hogan warns in her performance report on Public Services and Procurement Canada’s (PSPC) rehabilitation of the crown jewel of Canadian democracy.

Presented to Parliament on Monday, Hogan gave her assessment of the work done by last summer on the effort that is estimated to last at least until 2030-31 and cost between $4.5 billion and $5 billion to complete.

The major construction underway is the most comprehensive update of the building since it was completed in 1927.

“Public Services and Procurement Canada used flexible approaches to effectively manage the planning, design and early construction phases,” Hogan said in a release accompanying the audit.

“Given the size and complexity of this undertaking, an efficient decision-making process will be required to continue to effectively manage the costs and timelines of the rehabilitation program as construction work accelerates,” she said.

In 2021, after more than a decade of planning, the PSPC released the final design, scope and projected timelines for the project’s completion.

At the time, a third-party assessment found a “high level of confidence” in the federal government’s cost and time estimates, “provided no major operational changes occur in the program or extreme rates of escalation are experienced.” .

Delving into whether PSPC has effectively managed cost, schedule and scope, Hogan found that spending so far has been below approved amounts and the department’s leadership has plans in place to mitigate the risks of cost overruns, noting that most the costs are still to come.

According to the audit, by the end of July 2022 PSPS had spent a total of $880.7 million on the rehabilitation of the Center Block and the expansion of the Parliament Welcome Centre.

Providing examples of how delayed decision-making by MPs, senators, the Library of Parliament and the Parliamentary Protection Service (PPS) have affected what has been called “the most complex heritage rehabilitation ever seen in Canada”, the audit noted the drag on how to use the eastern courtyard.

That decision was sought by spring 2020, but a final design was not agreed until March 2022.

Another example of parliamentary indecision that remains outstanding, Hogan found, is what the Center Block security requirements will be.

Hogan pointed to the cases as examples of a “fragmented” governance framework, a shortcoming her office first drew attention to in a 2010 audit.

“As the program moves further into the construction phase, where making changes to elements that have been built or are in the process of construction becomes more difficult, the impact of delayed decisions on cost and timelines will be greater,” the report said. .

Speaking to reporters about her audit Monday afternoon, Hogan said so far the project has been mostly about design and site preparation, but as a more complete construction effort takes place, any delays could result in increased costs. costs.

“I can give you a great example: if you’ve ever renovated your kitchen, imagine if you had to get the consent of not only everyone you live with, but also all the neighbors across the street than choosing the cabinet,” Hogan said.

The assessment of the PSPC’s work to date also looked at whether the federal department responsible for the project balanced the need to maintain the heritage integrity of the building with the demands of other stakeholders such as MPs and senators, and found that through considerable consultation this is accomplished.

“This included consultations to understand the requirements, such as the number of offices, the size of the halls and the technical requirements of the committee rooms,” the report said.

The extensive project involves extracting, restoring and reinstalling the building’s integral historic features while layering in modern updates, including new multimedia, accessibility and security features. The upgrades are also promised to transform the largest energy consumer within PSPC’s portfolio of federal buildings into a carbon neutral facility.

Hogan’s audit praised the PSPC for taking a “flexible” approach to keeping the project moving, including during the COVID-19 shutdown and pending input from certain stakeholders, but offered three recommendations on how stay on track:

Conduct a gender-based analysis plus evaluation for the Center Block Rehabilitation Program to “ensure that public spaces are inclusive and represent the diversity of all of Canada’s peoples.”

Submit renewal progress reports to the Speaker of the House and Speaker of the Senate outlining anticipated bumps in the road ahead, clear timelines for future decisions requiring parliamentary input and any need for adjustments to the original plan and the impacts of these issues on cost, scope and the plan.

And, make his long-term vision public and schedule annual reports within the year so Canadians can see for themselves how the project is going and what they can expect the reimagined Center Block to look like.

The PSPC has agreed with these recommendations, pledging to provide six-monthly updates to Parliament on the project’s “emerging risks, significant changes and key decisions required” starting this year.

Minister of Public Services and Procurement Helena Jaczek thanked the auditor general for her work, while stressing that the renovation project will create more than 70,000 jobs over the course of the project, with more than 90 percent of the work completed by small and medium. Canadian size enterprises.

“While considerable efforts have been made to strengthen governance, some issues remain,” Jaczek said during a briefing with reporters at the West Block. “I can tell you that we are committed to implementing the auditor general’s recommendation to further improve project governance.”

MPs and senators moved out of the Center Block at the end of 2018 and into their new homes of the West Block and the Government Conference Centre, respectively. Approximately $3 billion was spent preparing for the closure of the Center Block, including renovations to create the Interim House and Senate.

Hogan undertook this performance review because “a significant amount of public funding has been allocated” to it and “Canadians need to know the progress to date and whether the program has been managed effectively”.