Outstanding neighbors are recognized in the community award – announced Neighbors of the Year 2023





Returning for another year of neighborly recognition, Clarence City Councils Neighbor of the Year Award has seen an influx of nominations from community members who want to recognize their outstanding neighbors across Clarence. Sunday 26 March is Neighbors Day, a holiday created by Relationships Australia to encourage community members to highlight the connections they have made with others in their community and recognize the efforts of those who go above and beyond to their neighborhood. This year Cath and Iain Whyte have been named winners of the Clarence City Councils Neighbor of the Year award, after receiving numerous nominations from their Clifton Beach neighbourhood. Cath and Iain are long-time residents of Clifton Beach who have lived in the suburb for over 20 years and have been nominated for their outstanding commitment to their community. Cath and Iain received outstanding nominations for the Clarence Neighbor of the Year Award with one nomination saying: Iain is one of the locals who really brings Clifton Beach together. According to another nomination, Iain and Cath are good, salt-of-the-earth people who never hesitate to offer help to those in the community in need and often act to find ways to solve problems as a community. From helping with cutting and digging, to helping an ailing neighbor, Cath and Iain are the go-to locals for friendly neighborhood support in Clifton. But Cath and Iains dedication to the Clifton community doesn’t end there, Iain is a life member of the local Clifton Beach Surf Club where he and Cath have volunteered with the club for many years. Clarence City Council Leader Brendan Blomeley said it was fantastic to hear so many stories of kind and generous neighbors across Clarence City. There are a number of ways we can reach out to our neighbors and create better community bonds, including simple actions like organizing a neighborly gathering for a barbecue, sharing a sports game, or simply taking time to ‘introduced a new neighbor on your street,’ he said. Every little bit helps grow connections and belonging within our community. The Neighbors Day Awards are a great way to recognize people in our communities who go that extra mile for the people around them and it’s always great to see

communities coming together and raising each other just like Cath and Iain.

