Driving the UK Life Sciences Vision: Government Responds to the Proposed Clinical Trials Regulatory Framework





Time to read: 4 minutes Industries: Healthcare and life sciences Printer friendly version On 21 March 2023, the United Kingdom Government or “the Government” published its response1 on reforms to UK clinical trials legislation proposed by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) and the Health Research Authority (“HRA”). The answer comes following a consultation on these reforms in the spring of 2022. The proposed reforms have been subject to public consultation. UK Government Policy It is recognized by the UK Government that clinical trials form an important research and development process for safely bringing pioneering new treatments directly to patients and are a key step for healthcare innovation.

The UK’s position in the global clinical trials landscape has changed as other countries recover their post-pandemic delivery performance, offering attractive alternatives in what is a highly competitive field.

The UK government is keen to take advantage of the post-Brexit opportunity to strengthen and improve the regulatory environment while minimizing the regulatory burden on clinical trial sponsors.

In line with the UK Government’s Life Sciences Vision, the proposals themselves are geared towards securing the UK’s status as an attractive multi-country clinical trial location. The overall trajectory of reducing administrative burden can be seen in the proposals and, in particular, in the agreed reforms to improve the regulatory process and safety reporting. Respondents, including UK trade bodies such as the Association of British Pharmaceutical Industry (“ABPI”), were adamant in their support for increased transparency about the clinical trial process. The UK Government is committed to the following key points in relation to legislative reforms. Improving the regulatory process The current regulatory landscape for clinical trials in the UK is complex. This can lead to delays and inefficiencies, as well as confusion for trial sponsors and participants. To address these issues, the Government has proposed the reorganization of the regulatory process.

The government has agreed to streamline the process for an approval decision for a clinical trial by reducing the time frame for issuing approval and thus allowing clinical trials to start more quickly. For example, there will be a maximum time frame of 30 days for an initial decision and a maximum time frame of 10 days for a final decision. Respondents to the initial consultation were broadly on board, with 66.9% of them in favor of the proposal.

The Government also agreed with 66.5% of respondents who wanted a final combined MHRA and ethics decision on a trial application to be made within a maximum period of 10 days after receiving a response to a Request for Further Information (” RFI”). The UK Government notes that this time frame has already been successfully piloted in the past. Ensuring patient safety One of the key priorities for the UK Government in reforming the regulatory framework for clinical trials is to ensure the safety and well-being of trial participants while “reducing administrative burden”. This has led to the reduction of obligations for reporting adverse events.

For example, the government will remove the requirement: to report individual Unexpected Serious Adverse Reactions (“SUSARs”) to all investigators and research ethics committees because there are other ways both investigators and RECs can obtain this information. This despite the fact that the majority of respondents in the initial consultation (46.2%) did not agree with the removal of such an obligation; AND to report SUSARs to Research Ethics Committees, while maintaining the need for safety reporting to the MHRA because the Agency has legal responsibility for monitoring the safety of clinical trials. SUSARs will be reported in aggregate to assess the causality of several serious adverse events rather than single occurrences.

Increased transparency Transparency was a key theme in the Government’s responses. Respondents to the consultation were categorically in favor of improving the transparency of trial results. For example, respondents were almost entirely in agreement with the implementation of a requirement to record trials (96.7% of them agreed), and the Government has agreed to adopt this requirement. For this purpose, evidence will be required to be recorded in a public registry in accordance with the World Health Organization.

Similarly, in line with existing EU requirements, there will be a legislative requirement to publish a summary of trial results within 12 months of trial completion. Furthermore, there is a requirement to provide the trial findings in a format suitable to the participants or otherwise explain why this is not possible. This proposal received overwhelming support from respondents with over 90% of them in support. What comes next? The government is expected to introduce legislation for these reforms in May 2023.

The MHRA and HRA will develop guidance documents to implement this new legislation when it is passed by the UK legislature.

The legislative proposal will serve as a basis for and align with other UK initiatives to ensure the cohesiveness of the UK life sciences ecosystem with the objectives detailed within the Life Sciences Vision, particularly in relation to the future of the delivery of clinical research, to maximize the potential to accelerate the implementation of innovations that are of particular importance to patients and the National Health Service, as follows: Clinical Research Recovery, Resilience and Growth Program (“RRG”), an independent review of clinical research led by Lord O’Shaughnessy, and the review of a pro-innovation regulation led by Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK Government’s Chief Scientist.

This alert was created by Lincoln Tsang and Azim Rahman, a practicing attorney, in the European Life Sciences Practice. Printer friendly version

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ropesgray.com/en/newsroom/alerts/2023/03/driving-the-uks-life-sciences-vision-government-responds-to-proposed-clinical-trials The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related