Australia has more than 800 separate secrecy and non-disclosure laws that criminalize the release of much of the information held by the federal government, according to a new government document.

The sheer volume and complexity of the secrecy restrictions covering government information is revealed in discussion paperwhich is designed to inform Labor to push for reforms.

The paper shows that the release of government information is restricted by 11 general secrecy offenses in the criminal code, 542 specific secrecy offenses contained in 178 separate Commonwealth Acts and 296 non-disclosure obligations in 107 Commonwealth Acts.

Violation of any of the 849 confidentiality restrictions may attract criminal liability.

About 40% of the laws are designed to protect personal data held by the government, including names, phone numbers or addresses, banking details or health information, while 15% protect law enforcement information and 10% protect security issues national.

Another 10% of laws are designed to protect information that, if disclosed, could prejudice commercial interests.

The discussion paper, produced by the Attorney General’s department, is part of Attorney General Mark Dreyfuss commitment to review the applicability of Australian secrecy provisions to any Commonwealth portfolio. Dreyfus announced the overhaul of secrecy laws late last year.

The paper noted that while general privacy breaches were updated in 2018, multiple reviews had raised concerns about the number, inconsistency and complexity of specific privacy breaches in a range of Commonwealth laws.

The review will also investigate whether the law contains sufficient protections for public interest journalism.

Kieran Pender, a senior lawyer at the Law Center for Human Rights, said the high number of breaches of secrecy and non-disclosure duties showed the need for reform. He said many of the secrecy provisions were unnecessary, disproportionate and lacked strong safeguards and oversight.

Australia’s democracy suffers when government wrongdoing and human rights abuses are swept under the rug of secrecy laws, Pender said.

All Australians should be alerted that there are 553 breaches of secrecy in federal law and a further 296 non-disclosure obligations. Reform is needed and we welcome this important review.

The Department is seeking submissions on the appropriateness and appropriate framing of general and specific privacy breaches. It is also considering whether specific secrecy offenses in Commonwealth legislation are no longer required due to the introduction of general secrecy offenses in the criminal code in 2018.

Dreyfus’ office issued a statement Monday saying the secrecy violations were important in preventing unauthorized disclosures from harming national security and the public interest. But his office said multiple reviews had raised concerns about the number, inconsistency, adequacy and complexity of the Commonwealth’s breaches of secrecy.

A comprehensive review of Commonwealth secrecy breaches was first recommended by the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security in 2020, but the former government never completed a review and never did any public work, the statement said.

The Albanian government is moving forward with this important project by launching a six-week public consultation process to seek views on the operation of declassification.

The former Labor government and then attorney-general Robert McClelland commissioned a review of secrecy laws in 2009, carried out by the Australian Law Reform Commission.

That review warned that secrecy laws and the prosecution of public servants for unauthorized disclosure of government information could be at odds with Australian governments’ commitment to open and accountable government.

The ALRC review identified 506 secrecy provisions in 176 pieces of legislation, covering 358 different offences. The ALRC report, which contained 61 recommendations, has not been implemented. according to its website.

The discussion paper was released shortly before Richard Boyle, the Australian Taxation Office whistleblower, learned he would face trial for alleged offenses related to his speaking out about his former employers’ alleged unethical stalking and aggressive debt.

Boyle is facing 24 charges, including disclosure of protected information, stemming from his decision to gather information about debt recovery practices at the ATO before blowing the whistle internally and then externally, including the ABC.

Boyle had attempted to use whistleblower protections contained in the Public Interest Disclosure Act to protect himself from prosecution. The South Australian District Court held that the whistleblower defense could not be used.

The government’s push for broader reforms to secrecy laws comes as another watchdog, the Independent Monitor of National Security Legislation, conducts a specific review of the National Security Information Act.

The NSI Act is designed to protect sensitive national security information during litigation, but critics say it goes too far in compromising open justice.

That review also requires submissions. The questions guiding its call for submissions indicate that the INSLM will consider whether the NSI Act should be repealed.

It has sought submissions on whether the interplay of the protection of national security information and the public adjudication of disputes under the Act would be better served if the NSI Act were repealed.