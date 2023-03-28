Vice President Harris pledges aid to Ghana amid security and economic concernsExBulletin



change the subtitles Misper Apawu/AP

Misper Apawu/AP

ACCRA, Ghana With fears of terrorism and Russian mercenaries raging in West Africa, Vice President Kamala Harris opened her weeklong trip to the continent on Monday by pledging support for Ghana, a democratic pillar in the region that is being squeezed by the economic crisis and concerns of safety. .

The visit was a high-profile show of support for Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, who faces growing discontent over inflation after previously overseeing one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

“Under your leadership, Ghana has been a beacon of democracy and a contributor to global peace and security,” Harris said during a joint press conference at Jubilee House, the presidential palace in Accra.

Harris announced $100 million in aid to the region and pledged that the United States would “strengthen our partnerships across the continent of Africa.” The administration is also seeking another $139 million from Congress to help Ghana reduce child labor, improve weather forecasting, support local musicians and protect against disease outbreaks.

The vice president is the most prominent member of President Joe Biden’s administration to visit Africa this year, and she will continue to Tanzania and Zambia later this week. The trip is part of a joint effort to expand US reach at a time when China and Russia have entrenched their interests in Africa.

Ghana and several other African countries are suffering ripple effects from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, such as higher food and fuel costs.

The war has also become a dividing line at the United Nations, where some African leaders have condemned the invasion and others have rejected it. The situation has raised alarm about the potential for a new Cold War dynamic, where global competition leaves Africa caught in the middle.

Harris was careful to emphasize that US outreach was independent of geopolitical rivalries.

“Yes, we’re concerned about security. We’re concerned with what’s going on around the globe as a whole. We’re clear about that,” she said. “But this trip is motivated by the importance of the direct relationship between the United States and Ghana, and as I travel the continent, with those countries as well.”

Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat from Delaware who has worked extensively on African issues and joined Harris on the Ghana trip, said “it would be a tragic mistake not to respect the legitimate hopes and interests of the African people.”

The United States has sent troops to train soldiers from Ghana and other countries in hopes of bolstering its defenses against local al-Qaeda and Islamic State affiliates. However, other countries have turned to the Russian mercenary force known as Wagner, which has been on the front lines of Russia’s war in Ukraine but also has a presence in Africa.

Wagner launched the operation in Mali, which overthrew French troops stationed there, and there are concerns that it will also be deployed in Burkina Faso, where France also ended its military presence. Ghana recently accused Burkina Faso’s leaders, who seized power in a coup last year, of already seeking help from Wagner.

Akufo-Addo called terrorism a “poison” and said “we are spending many sleepless nights trying to make sure we are protected here”. Sporadic fighting has already increased in northern Ghana, which borders Burkina Faso.

Akufo-Addo also expressed concern that Wagner could expand his footprint in the region.

“This raises the very real possibility that our continent will once again become the playground for a major power conflict,” he said.

Akufo-Addo’s desire for autonomy on the global stage was evident when he dismissed a question about Chinese influence in Africa. His country struck a $2 billion deal several years ago with a Chinese company to develop roads and other projects in exchange for access to a key mineral for aluminum production.

“In America there may be an obsession with Chinese influence on the continent. But there is no such obsession here,” Akufo-Addo said.

Russia’s reach into Africa has alarmed the US

Although China has been a major concern in US foreign policy, Russia’s own efforts to enter Africa have also alarmed Washington. Some countries have long ties dating back to the Soviet era.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has made multiple trips to the continent in an effort to show that the West has failed to isolate Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

“The Russians continue to make the first move in Africa, and the US continues to play as a result,” said Samuel Ramani, a fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, a London-based defense and security think tank.

“It’s really unclear how Russia will be able to expand its influence in the long term,” he added. “But in the short term, they’re building goodwill for themselves.”

Mucahid Durmaz, a senior analyst at Verisk Maplecroft, a global risk intelligence company, said Moscow’s overall investments in Africa “are very modest” compared to Washington’s, but he added that it has been able to fuel anti-Western sentiments in some areas of the continent.

“The Ukraine war has increased Africa’s prominence in international politics and increased the geopolitical tussle among global powers over support for its governments and nations,” he said.

US officials have shied away from defining their approach in terms of global rivalries, something that could quickly embitter Africans who are wary of being caught in the middle.

“They remain wary of becoming collateral damage to geopolitical competition by repeating the same mistakes of the Cold War era,” Durmaz said.