NL promises long-term care bonuses, new Deer Lake facility as it charts record health care spending

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Minister Tom Osborne says recruitment and retention bonuses should help with staffing shortages in the province’s long-term care system. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

The Newfoundland and Labrador government will offer bonuses to long-term care workers in an effort to solve staffing shortages that have left patients stranded in hospitals and separated from loved ones.

At a press conference on Monday, Health Minister Tom Osborne said the incentives are aimed at stabilizing and building the current workforce.

“These initiatives are needed to recruit and retain staff in long-term care settings, to increase long-term care capacity,” he said.

In exchange for a one-year return-to-service commitment, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and personal care assistants already working in long-term care can benefit from a retention bonus.

Bonus of up to $3,000 depending on position will be prorated based on hours worked.

The provincial government is also offering a recruitment bonus of up to $8,000 depending on position to attract registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and personal care assistants to work in long-term care, in exchange for a return-to-service commitment for a year.

The bonuses are in addition to existing incentives, Osborne said. The new provincial health authority will provide details to employees in the coming weeks, according to a government press release.

Osborne said it’s not clear how many people will benefit from the new incentives, but the provincial government is not setting a cap.

A cascading effect

According to Judy O’Keefe, Eastern Health’s vice-president of clinical services, there are “many hundreds” of long-term care vacancies across the province, including about 150 vacancies at Pleasantview Towers, posting Monday’s announcement.

“This is a great start. We hope this is a way for people to find their place in long-term care and come join us and work with us and hopefully stay,” she said.

Debbie Walsh, chief nursing officer at Eastern Health, says staff shortages in long-term care affect other parts of the health care system. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Eastern Health Vice President Debbie Walsh said staff shortages in long-term care are having a “cascading effect” leading to overcrowded emergency rooms and canceled surgeries.

“Our patients are in the hospital even though they don’t need to be there anymore,” she said.

Earlier this year, Osborne announced the provincial government would conduct a six- to eight-month review of long-term and personal care in Newfoundland and Labrador, in part in response to calls from provincial senior advocate Susan Walsh.

A new TBA health care facility on Deer Lake opening day

The announcement follows the release of the 2023 provincial budget, which included a record $3.9 billion in health care spending.

Earlier Monday, Premier Andrew Furey said the provincial government will replace aging health care facilities in the Deer Lake area with a new clinic.

“I’ve heard concerns about the existing space for three years now. I’ve heard it loudly. It’s outdated. There’s not enough space. It’s not modern. People don’t want to work there. We can’t expand, patients don’t they can enter”, he said.

The provincial government is looking to lease a new or existing facility of about 30,000 to 35,000 square feet, Furey said. The clinic will include multiple health care services, including X-rays, mental health care and one of 10 new family care teams.

“It will be better access for people, better access for providers and better working conditions,” he said.

Furey did not say if there is a timeline for the facility, but said the request for proposals process should take “several months.”

Monday’s announcement is the latest in a series of promises to create new health care facilities in Newfoundland and Labrador as the health care system continues to struggle with staff recruitment and retention.

In recent months, the provincial government has announced plans to create 10 new family care teams and two urgent care centers and build a new hospital in St.