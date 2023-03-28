Canadian unions are calling on the federal government to settle the Black Class Action lawsuit





The Black Class Action Secretariat and several major unions are renewing calls to settle the lawsuit on behalf of tens of thousands of black federal public service workers after the governments admission that the Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC) discriminated against his blacks and racialized. . It is inconceivable that the federal government would spend millions of dollars fighting black public service workers in court when the government itself has concluded that the very institution designed to address discrimination is discriminatory,” said Nicholas Marcus Thompson, executive director of Black Class Action Secretariat. The latest decision by the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat (TBCS) is a stark admission that the HRC, the government-owned human rights watchdog mandated to combat racism and discrimination, is itself plagued by anti-black racism and systemic discrimination. The federal government has been trying to scrap Black Class Action since it was launched in December 2020, arguing that workers should pursue other avenues for redress, such as filing a human rights complaint with the CHRC. This latest revelation calls into question the credibility of the HRC as the right path to achieve justice for black public sector workers. Enough is enough. Our members deserve justice, they deserve respect and they deserve to be made whole,” said Chris Aylward, national president of PSAC. “It’s time for this government to get things right so we can move forward in creating a more equal and diverse federal public service. , no anti-black racism. The CHRC’s own figures are telling as well the superintendent has dismissed allegations based on racism to a higher degree than any other human rights complaint. In the 2022 federal budget, the government committed $3.7 million over four years to create a mental health program to address racial trauma and discrimination experienced by black workers in the federal public service. However, the government has been accused of discriminating against black workers developing the Black Mental Health Action Plan. Earlier this year, the Treasury Board terminated employees it had hired to work on the plan after they raised serious concerns about experiencing anti-black racism. PSAC has also filed complaints on behalf of those workers and demanded transparency from the Treasury Board on how the Action Plan is progressing. The Black Class Action Secretariat and Canada’s unions are calling on the government to cease its efforts to dismiss the lawsuit and instead actively work toward compensating workers who have been harmed and ending systemic discrimination within its ranks. “This important legal action shines a light on systemic racism and discrimination within our workplaces and is a vital step toward fostering a more equitable and inclusive environment for all employees,” said Jennifer Carr, national president of the Service Professional Institute. Public of Canada. “It is our collective responsibility to ensure that every individual is treated with fairness, respect and dignity, and we must address the root causes of inequality in order to build a fairer and more compassionate society. We call on the government to end delay tactics and work with Black Class Action to bring equity and justice to public service workers.” CLC stands in solidarity with black workers and against all forms of racial discrimination,” said Larry Rousseau, executive vice-president of the Canadian Labor Congress. “We support black workers who pursue equality, equity and full and fair participation in the labor market . We strongly urge the federal government to protect the human rights of its workers and redress the injustices faced by black federal public service workers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://psacunion.ca/canadas-unions-call-federal-government-settle The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related