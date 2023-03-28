The Commission welcomes key progress in the trialogue on the Anti-Coercion Instrument





This sets out the principles that will be translated into legislation at the technical level for adoption in a final political trialogue, which will take place at a later date. This interim agreement reached in the third trialogue on key principles includes decision-making agreements, in particular the role of the Council in determining whether the European Union or a Member State is the target of economic obligation. It also includes the list of possible countermeasures, where there is a determination of liability, but the third country maintains its coercive measures. The co-legislators also struck a balance around other important outstanding elements, such as the pursuit of reparations for damage caused by economic hardship, timelines for EU action under the instrument and the overall institutional balance. Next steps The work will continue at the technical level, with the aim of reaching a political conclusion in the final trialogue. Once the text is finalised, the European Parliament and the Council will have to approve the new Regulation before it enters into force. Background The EU and its member states have become the target of deliberate economic pressure in recent years. The European Commission proposed in December 2021 a new tool to oppose the use of economic coercion by third countries. The aim is to prevent countries from restricting or threatening to restrict trade or investment to bring about a policy change in the EU. The Anti-Coercive Instrument is designed to de-escalate and encourage the cessation of specific coercive measures through dialogue as a first step. Any countermeasures taken by the EU would only be implemented as a last resort when there is no other way to deal with economic intimidation. The key areas at stake with the Parliament and Council entering the trialogue were the question of decision-making and whether to include export controls, intellectual property measures, or chemical, sanitary and phytosanitary legislation in the list of countermeasures. citation Valdis DombrovskyThe Executive Vice-President for an Economy that Works for People and Trade Commissioner said: Today the EU is taking a step closer to curbing economic liability against the EU and its member states. Progress on the Countermeasures Instrument is key to strengthening our trade agenda, giving the EU the tools to maintain open trade and address risks in a targeted way. I look forward to signing the agreement in the final trialogue so that we can have this instrument in place as soon as possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://policy.trade.ec.europa.eu/news/commission-welcomes-key-progress-trialogue-anti-coercion-instrument-2023-03-28_en The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related