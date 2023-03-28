



More alternative fuel refueling and refueling stations will be deployed in the coming years across Europe, enabling the transport sector to significantly reduce its carbon footprint following today’s interim political agreement between the Council and the European Parliament. The agreement will send a clear signal to citizens and other stakeholders that refueling infrastructure and refueling stations for alternative fuels, such as hydrogen, will be installed across the EU. This means that more public charging capacity will be available on roads in urban areas as well as along highways. Citizens will no longer have reason to feel anxious about finding charging and fuel stations for their electric or fuel cell car. Andreas Carlson, Swedish Minister for Infrastructure and Housing The main objectives of the proposed legislation The objective of the proposed Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) is threefold: to ensure that there is a sufficient infrastructure network for replenishment OR fuel supply alternative fuel vehicles or vessels

OR alternative fuel vehicles or vessels to ensure alternative solutions so that ships in bed and stationary aircraft do not need to keep their engines running

so that ships in bed and stationary aircraft do not need to keep their engines running to reach complete INTEROPERABILITY across the EU and to ensure that the infrastructure is easy to use The proposed regulation will play an important role in accelerating the deployment of this infrastructure so that the adoption of zero- and low-emission vehicles and ships is not hindered, starting a virtuous circle for the transport sectorand meeting the objectives of European climate law. The main elements remaining from the Commission’s proposal The interim agreement remains basic aspects of the proposal of the Commission, ie general main parameters that will have a real impact on the climate, in particular: for recharge light electric vehicles requirements for the total energy capacity to be provided based on the size of the registered fleet and the coverage requirements of the trans-European transport network (TEN-T) in 2025 and 2030

requirements for the total energy capacity to be provided based on the size of the registered fleet and the coverage requirements of the trans-European transport network (TEN-T) in 2025 and 2030 for electric recharging heavy vehicles AND hydrogen fuel supply, TEN-T coverage requirements until 2030, starting from 2025 for heavy electric vehicles

AND fuel supply, TEN-T coverage requirements until 2030, starting from 2025 for heavy electric vehicles for the supply of electricity for ships on the edge in ports, requirements applicable from 2030 The main changes in the Commission’s proposal The text of the interim agreement changes, however, some aspects of the Commission’s proposal: given the specific dynamics of heavy electric vehicles and the fact that the market is less developed than that of light vehicles, a gradual process infrastructure deployment will start in 2025 aiming to cover all TEN-T routes by 2030

and the fact that the market is less developed than that of light vehicles, a infrastructure deployment will start in 2025 aiming to cover all TEN-T routes by 2030 to maximize the efficiency of investments in hydrogen supply and to adapt to technological developments, the requirements focus on the deployment of gaseous hydrogen fuel infrastructure with a particular attention to urban nodes AND multimodal centers

and to adapt to technological developments, the requirements focus on the deployment of gaseous hydrogen fuel infrastructure with a particular attention to AND to ensure that the requirements for electric recharging are compatible with the wide range of circumstances on the ground and that investments are proportionate to the needs, total power of electric recharge pools is adapted and maximum distance between recharge basins for road sections with very low traffic can be increased

of electric recharge pools is adapted and between recharge basins for road sections with very low traffic can be increased to make electric recharging and hydrogen fueling infrastructure easy to use, diverse payment options and price display are available, avoiding disproportionate investments, especially in existing infrastructure

are available, avoiding disproportionate investments, especially in existing infrastructure related to shore power supply in seaports, the provisions are now fully in line with the recently agreed FuelEU maritime proposal

in seaports, the provisions are now fully in line with the recently agreed FuelEU maritime proposal the text specifies the obligations of each actor involved, provides for the monitoring of progress, ensures users are properly informed and supplies the industry with common standards and technical specifications

and supplies the industry with and technical specifications with a view to important technological and market developments that will affect heavy vehiclesthe text of the interim agreement includes a clause on a specific review in the short term, while the entire regulation will be revised in the medium term Next steps The interim political agreement is now subject to official approval by the two co-legislators. On the part of the Council, the Swedish presidency intends to present the text to the representatives of the member states (Coreper) as soon as possible, with the aim of its official approval by one of the next Councils. Background information The Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) is part of the Suitable for 55 package. Unveiled by the European Commission on 14 July 2021, the package aims to enable the EU to reduce its net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels and to achieve climate neutrality in 2050. On June 2, 2022, the Transportation Council reached a general approach on the proposal. The text of the interim agreement will be available at a later stage.

