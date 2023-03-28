Here’s why Netanyahu’s court review has Israel on edgeExBulletin



Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images

Israel is at a vital moment of crisis, caused by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to weaken the independence of the country’s judicial system and make its judges more subject to political control.

Netanyahu postponed a final vote on the legislation that had been scheduled for Monday. In a national speech that lasted about seven minutes, he said he would hold discussions and bring the legislation up for a vote sometime after lawmakers return from a recess in late April.

The prime minister said he took the step to avoid causing a rift in his country. But like Netanyahu himself recently accepteda rift has already been created.

Three months of protests turned even more violent on Sunday after Netanyahu fired his defense minister, Yoav Gallant, the only government minister to publicly oppose the justice overhaul. Many thousands of protesters blocked highways and lit bonfires on Tel Aviv’s main artery throughout the night.

Protesters gathered in the streets around parliament on Monday as the right-wing ruling coalition prepared to hold a final vote on the legislation. Then came word that Netanyahu would suspend the plan.

The unrest sparked deep security concerns about what might happen within Israeli society, but also about potential vulnerability to Israel’s enemies.

Here is a summary of a dynamic and consequential moment in Israel:

What is happening now?

The crisis reflects a growing lack of confidence in Netanyahu, causing civil society to explode in an unprecedented way.

Israel’s largest trade union, the Histadrut, called a national strike for Monday, prompting the shutdown of many governments, including Israeli embassies. in the USA AND elsewhere. Departing flights were suspended. Hospitals canceled non-emergency treatments. Universities canceled classes. Thousands of military reservists were threatening to boycott duty.

Minutes after Netanyahu spoke, Histadrut leader Arnon Bar-David ended the general strike.

On Sunday, the flashpoint was when Netanyahu fired Gallant. Almost immediately, a highway in Tel Aviv was rocked when a spontaneous protest involving thousands of people erupted in the middle of the road.



Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images

“The prime minister doesn’t understand that he’s disconnected from what’s going on,” a protester named Yanai Or told NPR. “He’s not doing enough to calm the energy. That’s very scary because it could lead to civil war or something like that.”

The unrest eventually prompted Netanyahu to suspend the legislation. But his new plan is unlikely to satisfy all of his critics, as it reportedly includes a promise to create a national guard controlled by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, head of the far-right Otzma party. Yehudi.

What would Netanyahu’s plan change?

Netanyahu’s government believes the Supreme Court is too liberal and blocks policies promoted by ultra-nationalist and ultra-Orthodox politicians.

Under pressure from the protests, Netanyahu’s coalition has already tabled the most controversial part of the plan, which would give the ruling government the power to overrule the Supreme Court.

The push for more control is widely seen as a preemptive step toward enacting a controversial legislative agenda. The government wants to pass laws that prioritize religion and nationalism, but as things stand now, courts are likely to say that such laws violate fundamental rights.

It would also protect Netanyahu himself. Last week the government passed a law blocking the judiciary’s ability to declare the prime minister unfit for office, citing a conflict of interest between his corruption trial and his efforts to intervene in the courts.

The government also wants to give itself a more direct hand in selecting the country’s judges, a process that includes a judicial selection committee. Under the proposed changes, the government would get the deciding vote on some of the judges appointed to the Supreme Court. Currently, politicians have a minority vote on the selection committee.

Critics say the plan will change the balance of power by weakening the independence of the courts, an institution with sweeping authority in Israel.

Why is the Israeli judiciary so powerful?

Courts play a key role in deciding how people live because Israel does not have a written constitution and has never created a Bill of Rights that guarantees fundamental rights and freedoms. Instead, the country operates under a set of basic laws.

The courts decide a range of controversial and far-reaching issues, from Israeli settlement operations to LGBTQ freedoms and rights for Palestinian citizens, as well as rulings on issues of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

If Israel’s courts are undermined, international courts may no longer recognize them full authority and the consequences thereof include the potential that Israeli soldiers may become more vulnerable to being named in war crimes cases.

Isn’t Netanyahu facing criminal court cases now?

Yes, and it is possible that the Supreme Court will eventually rule on them. The Prime Minister is on trial for three criminal cases alleging corruption. All of them are joined together.



Hazem Bader/AFP via Getty Images

Who are the protesters?

The plan to dramatically reshape the judiciary has drawn thousands upon thousands of protesters, many of them middle-class and mainstream liberal Israelis who are not usually involved in street demonstrations.

They say their way of life is at risk and that women’s rights could be suddenly curtailed under the government’s new plan. Women have marched in red clothes and white veils as inside The Handmaid’s Tale images that were even tweeted by the novel’s author, Margaret Atwood.

Protests have continued for months, but public anger grew more intense earlier this month after Netanyahu called protesters anarchists and police used stun grenades and water cannons to break up rallies and marches.

What can happen next?

The immediate crisis has been eased somewhat by the prime minister’s decision to cancel Monday’s vote, but it is unclear whether Netanyahu can hold his coalition together. By freezing the legislation, Netanyahu risked the departure of some of his hardline coalition partners, bringing down the government and leaving the prime minister’s political future in doubt.

If Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, ever approves the court’s review, the Supreme Court could move to strike down legislation that attempts to limit the judiciary. This would create a potential constitutional crisis, with the two branches of government refusing to agree on what the law is.

It is also not known what kind of agreement can be reached on the judiciary. When Netanyahu rejected a proposed compromise on his court plan about 10 days ago, President Isaac Herzog said Israel stood on the brink of an abyss, warning of an all-out civil war.