Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu said he would delay a planned judicial review until parliament meets next month.

Hungary approved Finland’s NATO membership, putting Sweden’s offer on hold.

An Australian company created a woolly mammoth meatball to demonstrate the potential of cell-grown meat.

Meet Humza Yousaf

Fifteen paragraphs into his victory speech yesterday, the new leader of the Scottish National Party thought to mention independence. He later developed the theme: The people of Scotland need independence now more than ever, and we will be the generation to deliver independence for Scotland.

And what? There are two ways to think about this speech:

as a paean to opportunity from the grandson of immigrants on a multigenerational journey from Punjab to our parliament and beyond; OR

like an empty promise.

OppORTuNiTy. For the SNP establishment and the segment of the national Scottish Venn diagram where progressive, pro-independence and pro-European overlap, Humza Yousaf offers a deceptive picnic of promises. He stands for higher taxes, action against poverty, action on net zero, a welfare economy and through independence a return to the EU.

But the road to that picnic is steep and rough and littered with bear traps, many of which Yusaf has made himself.

His record. For a 37-year-old with little experience of anything else, Yousaf has plenty of experience in Scottish politics. None of them have given him much credit. In the first debate of the leadership race, his closest rival, Kate Forbes, said trains did not run on time when he was transport minister, the police were stretched to breaking point when he was justice secretary and Scotland had time record reception on his watch. the minister of health. The line stalled.

He is personable, proud (of his heritage, both Scottish and European) and passionate about independence since he saw it after 9/11 as a way to avoid wars. But he is vulnerable to the charge of failure and is seen by many as one placeholder.

His agenda. As the SNP’s succession candidate, Yousaf inherits

a difficult collective position on gender, having supported a gender recognition bill that Westminster vetoed, and now has just two weeks to lodge a formal complaint;

a difficult personal position on gay marriage, having considered losing the final vote to legalize it in Scotland in 2014; AND

a doomed promise to seek permission from Westminster for a new independence referendum, which Downing Street had already rejected.

After being confirmed in office by a vote at Holyrood today, Hell will also be the first republican minister committed to replacing Charles III after independence with an elected head of state.

His party. Yousaf takes over the management of the party at a time when it is busy

Embarrassing questions about a slide of 30,000 members from 2021 and why it didn’t report it until it went to press just before the election;

an active police investigation into the alleged misuse of 600,000 ringgit party funds for referendums;

a decline in overall enthusiasm for independence in opinion polls to 2014 levels; AND

a vacuum where for 18 years there has been a well-known name and a proven political heavyweight in the leadership office.

iNDEPENDENCEto be workable, it needs a plan for switching to a Scottish pound and a plan in the event of EU membership to switch from it to the euro and a strong but permeable border with England.

Yousaf has no compelling plans for either of these yet. Nor is his authority unchallenged. Forbes edged him out much closer than expected and Labor and the Conservatives are both delighted to be fighting him, not her, at the next election.

But he still calls himself the luckiest man in the world, and his luck may hold. The tide for independence could be flowing again, says William Hague, the former Tory leader, who has bet against it to his cost. And who can say a man who took his first oath as an MSP in Urdu and a dress can’t outdo him?

cAPITAL ECONOMY, BUSINESS AND FINANCE

Ukraine against cats

One of Europe’s biggest munitions makers says a planned expansion of a factory in central Norway to meet rising demand due to the war in Ukraine has been put on hold because a new data center for TikTok is using up all the energy backup electricity in the area. The chief executive of Nammo, which is co-owned by the Norwegian government, said Financial Times that the demand for artillery shells was more than 15 times higher than normal. We are concerned because we see our future growth being challenged by cat video storage, said Morten Brandtzg. TikTok has announced plans to store European data locally in response to security concerns, and the European Commission estimates that data centers will consume 3.2 percent of electricity blocks by 2030. With the clean energy transition which will also take battery and steel firms to the Nordics, this is not the last fight over who should have priority access to Europe’s electricity grids.

TECHNOLOGY WOW, SCIENCE AND THE NEW THING

Popes blow

Over the weekend, an image of Pope Francis in an oversized white jacket went viral, with users commenting on the Catholic Church leader’s stylish look. But the image is faked using generative AI. Originally posted on Reddit by user u/trippy_art_special with the title The Pope Drip, it was produced using AI Midjourney’s image generator. Ryan Broderick, an expert on Internet culture, told him Young scientist that the image of the Pope was the first real case of massive AI misinformation. Should we be worried? Maybe. AI image generators still have limitations, especially hands. The image of the Pope was also cropped so there was no background to create context images posted on the Pope’s Reddit playing Glastonbury are clearly easier to assess as false. But as generative AI becomes more accessible and increases in quality, without clear regulations and standards it will become harder to tell the difference.

100-year life health, education AND GOVERNMENT

The school shooting generation

Yesterday, a 28-year-old gunman shot dead three nine-year-olds and three staff members at a Catholic school in Nashville Tennessee. Police said the shooter, identified as Audrey E. Hale, was a former student at the school. This is the 13th deadly school shooting in America this year; there were 51 in 2022. Joe Biden said gun violence was stealing the nation’s soul and repeated calls for Congress to ban the assault-style weapons the Nashville shooter carried. But even if such legislation were to pass (unlikely), children could still have easy access to guns. New survey results from Colorado, the site of the 1999 Columbine school shooting, found that a quarter of teenagers could use a loaded gun within 24 hours, usually because their parents owned one. Half of them said it would take less than 10 minutes. Making it harder to properly secure guns at home wouldn’t just reduce gun violence, the study authors say. It would also help reduce the suicide rate among teenagers.

Our planet CLIMATE AND geopolitics

Broadcasters retired

How would you feel if your university lecturer was also a representative of big oil? Exxon staff contributed teaching and were given office space at several American universities, including Princeton and MIT, a Guardian inquiry found. In one instance, a senior scientific adviser to Exxon taught a Princeton engineering class on negative emissions technologies, during which he reportedly criticized universities’ decision to divest from fossil fuels and said the climate emergency was not to blame ours. Oil majors have attracted America’s elite universities for decades, collectively offering $700 million in research partnerships since 2010. But the firms’ physical presence on campus marks a new effort to infuse academia with industry-friendly science. While universities like Princeton and Harvard have now bowed to student pressure to divest their endowments, the reach of fossil fuels in academia still runs deep.

CULTURE SOCIETY, IDENTITY AND BELONGING

The Prince and the Press

Room 76 at the High Court in London is unadorned and unassuming. But yesterday it was graced with an unexpected star. Prince Harry sat a few feet from the press; Sir Elton John sat on a red plastic chair in the public gallery, occasionally stifling a yawn. They are two of seven claimants, including Baroness Doreen Lawrence, who is suing Associated Newspapers, the publisher of Daily Mail, of despicable criminal activity and serious violations of privacy, including wiretapping and paying police officials for sensitive information. Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) strongly denies the allegations. In preliminary hearings this week, ANL will seek a stay of trial in the case, with lawyers arguing the claims are stale. Yesterday, Daily Mail The publisher successfully used the Human Rights Act to stop media organizations from naming 73 journalists and executives named in the allegations, at least until Mr. Justice Nicklin to rule on his waiver application. On the second day of the hearing, Prince Harry is back in room 76.

Listen: Prince vs. the Press, a slow-motion Tortoise broadcast about Prince Harry’s legal claims against Britain’s biggest media groups.

